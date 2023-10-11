P3 Technologies Secures $10 Million Investment and Acquires Pet Pharmacy

MIAMI, Oct. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- P3 Technologies [P3T], a leading pet health technology and solutions provider, is thrilled to announce the successful closure of a substantial $10 million investment round and the strategic acquisition of a leading veterinary pharmacy, marking a significant milestone in the company's growth and expansion strategy.

The $10 million investment comes from a group of strategic investors who recognize P3T's innovative approach to pet healthcare delivery and its commitment to improving patient outcomes. This influx of capital will enable P3 Technologies to accelerate its mission of transforming the healthcare industry through technology-driven solutions and comprehensive patient care services.

P3T's CEO, Rob Levin, expressed his enthusiasm about the recent investment, stating, "We are truly excited about this significant injection of capital, which will empower us to further develop our cutting-edge technology and expand our reach to serve even more pet parents in need. This investment reaffirms our dedication to enhancing the pet health experience for both pet parents and their providers."

In addition to the investment, P3 Technologies has acquired Heartland Veterinary Pharmacy and VetApproved Pharmacy. These two pharmacies have a long and strong track record of providing high-quality pharmaceutical services to the pet community. This acquisition aligns with P3T's commitment to offering a seamless approach to healthcare, where pharmacy services play a pivotal role in pet care.

Rob Levin further commented on the acquisition, saying, "The addition of Heartland and VetApproved to the P3 family is a significant step forward in our mission to provide comprehensive pet healthcare solutions. This strategic move allows us to streamline our services and offer our clients a seamless experience, from prescriptions to insurance to care services." The new funds and the acquisition will enable P3 Technologies to expand its services, invest in advanced technology, hire additional professionals, and continue to provide best-in-class care to its growing customer base.

P3 Technologies is a forward-thinking technology solutions provider committed to revolutionizing the pet health industry through innovative technology, patient-centric pet care, and strategic acquisitions. By integrating cutting-edge technology with personalized services, P3 Technologies is redefining the way pet parents, pet insurers, and veterinarians access and receive medical care. For more information about P3 Technologies and its services, please visit p3t.vet.

