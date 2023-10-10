Harps Food Stores to begin distribution of Rä Foods' Wild About Sprouts Products

Patented COLD-GROWN® process and innovative packaging deliver unparalleled flavor, freshness, and food safety in the sprout category

SOUTHLAKE, Texas, Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Rä Foods, a pioneer in food tech and functional foods, today announced that its Wild About Sprouts brand is continuing its robust national expansion through a distribution agreement with Harps Food Stores, a chain of 147 supermarkets located throughout Arkansas, Oklahoma, Missouri, Mississippi, Louisiana and Kansas.

Wild About Sprouts come in six varieties: alfalfa, broccoli, clover, clover & alfalfa, clover & broccoli, and a new mix of alfalfa, broccoli & kale. The company's patented COLD-GROWN® process and ingenious "out-of-the-box" packaging ensure flavor, freshness, and safety. Each Wild About Sprouts package contains around 7,000 seeds, living and growing into sprouts, fully tested for pathogens and untouched until the consumer removes them for consumption. All Wild About Sprouts products are sustainably grown, free of herbicides and pesticides, and non-GMO.

Sprouting is a natural process that enhances the nutritional value and digestibility of grains, seeds, and legumes. Wild About Sprouts' diverse range of sprouted products is packed with essential vitamins, minerals, and enzymes. These sprouted superfoods not only boost nutritional benefits but also help support gut health and aid in easier nutrient absorption. They create healthy gut microbiomes that influence everything from our immune system to our mental health.

"Distribution by Harps Food Stores is a significant step towards reaching a wider audience and creating a positive impact on more people's health," said Barry Didato, President of Ra Foods. "Hometown Fresh' is Harp's mantra and mission, which makes it a perfect fit for Wild About Sprouts. Our two companies share a mutual passion for providing customers with the freshest, healthiest food options."

"Wild About Sprouts' reputation for safety and excellence makes them an ideal partner for Harps," said Josh Rector, Produce Category Manager of Harps Food Stores. "We especially like the idea that Wild About Sprouts are still growing in the package, untouched until 'harvested' by the consumer."

About Wild About Sprouts

Wild About Sprouts are the next generation of highly functional, great-tasting sprouts, created as a safe and trustworthy solution to previous pathogen issues associated with the category. Using patented COLD GROWN® technology and available in six varieties, these amazing "super veggies" contain specific concentrated phytonutrients, scientifically proven to be of great benefit in preventing and fighting disease. Learn more at wildaboutsprouts.com

About Rä Foods "Nourishing Innovation And People™"

Focusing on human health, wellness, and longevity, Rä Foods brings great-tasting, highly functional foods to market through research, innovation, and unrelenting vigilance. Our growing portfolio of brands includes Wild About Sprouts, Mixmi Frozen Yogurt, and Wild About Bread, all share a simple purpose: bringing to life more wholesome, healthy, restorative food options for all. Learn more at rafoods.com

About Harps Food Stores

Harps is a 100% employee-owned company, which operates 147 stores in six states including: Arkansas, Oklahoma, Missouri, Mississippi, Louisiana, and Kansas. Harps is the largest employee owned company in the state of Arkansas and was founded by Harvard and Floy Harp in Springdale, Arkansas in 1930. Since then, the company has grown to employ over 7,200 associates. In 2022, Newsweek Magazine ranked Harps Food Stores the 3rd best supermarket retailer in the nation. For more information about Harps Food Stores and company history, please visit www.harpsfood.com

