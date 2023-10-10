Fingercheck Joins Forces with IncredibleBank to Drive Small Business Growth

65% of SMBs go outside their primary financial institution to a fintech company to fulfill unmet payroll, electronic invoicing, and expense management needs. Fingercheck's expansion into Financial Services and digital banking makes it easier for small businesses to onboard payroll & HR solutions (including taxes and compliance automation), all from their trusted banking experience.

BROOKLYN, N.Y., Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fingercheck, a leader in automated payroll and HR solutions, has announced a strategic partnership with IncredibleBank to revolutionize the small business landscape. Through this partnership, Fingercheck is set to provide seamless access to its cutting-edge platform, guiding small businesses alongside their growth journey. This collaboration introduces modern payroll and HR solutions for business owners, including Pay On-Demand, a product that offers earned wage access for enhanced financial flexibility.

As a strategic partner of IncredibleBank, Fingercheck is uniquely positioned to strengthen IncredibleBanks's small business customers' payroll, HR, and employee management processes. With an established track record of serving over 5,000 businesses, Fingercheck brings a wealth of experience as a mature fintech, offering a user-friendly interface and robust functionality.

"As an innovative bank focused on empowering our SMB customers, we are excited to join forces with Fingercheck," said Philip Suckow, VP Innovation at IncredibleBank. "This partnership highlights our commitment on behalf of small businesses helping them grow and scale their business operations."

"This strategic partnership exemplifies our unwavering commitment to revolutionize payroll and HR services, particularly for the underserved SMB market," said Tiffany Haynes, COO of Fingercheck. "We are passionate about supporting small businesses with tools and resources that deliver exceptional customer value. Partnering with an industry leader like IncredibleBank, we are reinforcing our dedication to addressing the unique needs of SMBs and delivering automated solutions that drive their success."

Fingercheck's partnership with IncredibleBank marks an important milestone in transforming the financial services landscape for small businesses. As the two industry leaders join hands, they set the stage for a new era of seamless and efficient payroll, HR, and banking solutions that cater to the unique demands of SMBs.

About Fingercheck

At Fingercheck, we're about making life easier for small business owners. We know payroll and HR can be a headache, so we created a platform that simplifies everything. You can say goodbye to the stress and time-consuming tasks of payroll and HR management, including taxes and compliance – we've got you covered!

Our advanced AI and automation technology saves you time and money, so you can put energy into growing your business. And the best part? Our team is dedicated to providing top-notch support. We take the time to understand your needs and offer personalized solutions to make your internal processes quick, easy, and accurate. For more information, please visit fingercheck.com or follow us on LinkedIn , Facebook , Twitter & Instagram .

About IncredibleBank

IncredibleBank℠ first started in 1967 as River Valley Bank with a single location in Rothschild, WI and has grown to 15 locations throughout Wisconsin and Michigan – with a new branch in Florida coming in 2023! They may have strong roots in community banking, but IncredibleBank wasn't awarded as one of America's Most Innovative Banks by the Independent Community Bankers of America for their popcorn Fridays (though their customers do love free popcorn).

IncredibleBank strives to stay on the leading edge of banking technology with the goal of providing the best, simplest way for their customers across the country to do their banking. But if their customers need them, they can pick up the phone and talk to a real person. And that's what makes them America's first national online community bank. And who doesn't love the idea of a national community? Learn more about IncredibleBank at www.incrediblebank.com .

Media Contacts:

Fingercheck Media contact

Christian Kunkel

Head of Marketing

ckunkel@fingercheck.com

IncredibleBank Media contact

Leslie Osman

VP Marketing

losman@incrediblebank.com

