CABOT REVELSTOKE LAUNCHES REAL ESTATE PRE-SALES IN BRITISH COLUMBIA

TORONTO, Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Cabot Collection, developer and operator of luxury resort and residential golf destinations, has officially launched pre-sales for new real estate offerings at Cabot Revelstoke in British Columbia. Set amidst the majestic Monashee and Selkirk Mountain Ranges, Cabot Revelstoke will offer buyers the opportunity to own an incredible piece of mountain real estate in an alpine haven known as the "heli-skiing capital of the world." Nestled in the scenic mountain town of Revelstoke, the all-season resort community will feature world-class golf and skiing, a variety of social amenities and experiences, and the exceptional hospitality that has become synonymous with the Cabot brand.

A rendering of Cabot Revelstoke in winter, featuring the chalet-inspired residences at the resort community. (PRNewswire)

"I was in awe of the remarkable landscape from the moment I first walked the site and knew it was perfect for Cabot's second Canadian property and our mountain golf and ski debut," said Ben Cowan-Dewar, CEO and co-founder of Cabot. "We are thrilled to add to this already spectacular destination. Resting at the base of Revelstoke Mountain and its legendary slopes, this is a place anyone would want to call home."

The Residences at Cabot Revelstoke will comprise a collection of six chalets offering 79 well-appointed residences ranging from two to five bedrooms surrounded by river and mountain vistas. Drawing inspiration from the European ski chalets of the Dolomites, Austria and Switzerland, the mountain contemporary aesthetic of Cabot Revelstoke's homes will exude an elevated sense of alpine sophistication. All residences will feature sweeping panoramic views from the iconic Mount Begbie down to the Columbia River and the mountains beyond. The art of entertaining will be effortlessly embraced, with ample outdoor space built into every home. The large five-bedroom residences will be generously outfitted with beautiful dining rooms, multiple outdoor terraces and spectacular great rooms.

Every chalet will also feature its own shared outdoor area, complete with a hot tub and barrel sauna. A homeowner experience manager will be available 24-hours a day to assist in requests ranging from preparing a residence for an owner's arrival, reserving priority tee times or arranging for offsite adventures. Pricing will begin at $2.5 million USD.

"We are honoured to be working alongside the Cabot team to usher in its first mountain-centric location in the heart of the Canadian Alps," said David Howerton, chairman and partner at Hart Howerton. "When designing The Residences at Cabot Revelstoke, our team looked to the exceptional surrounding natural landscape for inspiration. This special collection of homes will provide a new way for mountain-loving families to enjoy the fabled destination year-round."

Cabot Revelstoke, in Central British Columbia, lies surrounded by breathtaking mountain ranges, giant old-growth forests and glaciers. Just two hours north of Kelowna International Airport, the mountain town has earned its reputation as a thriving tourist destination and an idyllic outdoor playground for adventurers in pursuit of everything from world-class skiing, snowboarding, hiking, fishing and mountain biking. Located at Revelstoke Mountain Resort, widely known for having North America's greatest vertical drop at 5,620 feet, and adjacent to the picturesque Resort Village, Cabot Revelstoke will offer four-season appeal right at the resort's mountain base.

The central Clubhouse will comprise an inviting restaurant and bar, where owners and guests savor inventive cuisine that reflects the fresh, seasonal bounty of the region; flexible dining room; library area in the lobby; fitness center and spa complete with an infrared sauna, cold plunge pool and cryotherapy treatments; and a geothermal-heated family pool, oversized hot tub and barrel sauna perfect for both warm summers and snow-bound winters.

Integral to the Cabot Revelstoke experience, Cabot Pacific, designed by Whitman, Axland & Cutten, is set to be nothing short of astounding when it opens in 2025. The 18-hole public-access course overlooks the Columbia River with views of towering Monashee and Selkirk peaks in every direction. Although all 18 holes are standouts, one notable hole is the par-3 8th that plays across a deep gorge demanding a long carry of over 250 yards from the back tees. Cabot Revelstoke will be a pillar for environmental stewardship and is Audubon International's first registered Platinum Signature Sanctuary project. Sustainability has been a priority from the onset and integrated throughout all design and development.

"We couldn't be more excited by everything Cabot is bringing to the Revelstoke community," said Tom Gaglardi, CEO of Northland Properties Corporation. "We align perfectly on brand values of restless discovery and authentic adventures and are thrilled to have them as a partner alongside our team at Revelstoke Mountain Resort."

About Cabot Revelstoke:

Cabot Revelstoke, located in the majestic mountains of beautiful British Columbia, is nestled between the town of Revelstoke and the meandering Columbia River. Cabot Revelstoke features the world-renowned golf, amenities, and real estate you have come to expect from Cabot, upstaged only by the majestic natural beauty surrounding them. With a small number of exclusive, private residence opportunities and multiple dining and leisure options, Cabot Revelstoke has something for every kind of adventurer, all within steps of world-class golf and skiing.

About The Cabot Collection:

The Cabot Collection is a luxury developer of incomparable golf destinations. Its portfolio includes the award-winning Cabot Cape Breton in Nova Scotia, Cabot Saint Lucia in the Caribbean, Cabot Revelstoke in British Columbia, Cabot Citrus Farms in Florida, and the most recently added Cabot Highlands in Scotland. Cabot continues to build upon a legacy of excellence in golf, luxury residential offerings and boutique resort lifestyle across each unique property where owners and guests have exclusive access to destination specific experiences and an unparalleled quality of service.

About Revelstoke Mountain Resort:

Revelstoke Mountain Resort (RMR) offers the most vertical in North America at 5,620 feet of lift-accessed terrain, 3,121 acres of fall line skiing, two high alpine bowls and 65 named runs, including legendary glades and phenomenal groomers. Across the group of companies that include RMR and Selkirk Tangiers Heli Skiing (STHS), skiers and snowboarders have access to a total of 515,000 acres of terrain. In the summer, RMR is home to The Pipe Mountain Coaster, North America's first Brandauer mountain coaster, an expanding network of lift-accessed and enduro-style mountain bike trails and breathtaking sightseeing via the Revelation Gondola. For the latest news, visit www.revelstokemountainresort.com.

A rendering of Hole 17 at the new Cabot Pacific course designed by Rod Whitman at Cabot Revelstoke. (PRNewswire)

An interior rendering of a great room with panoramic mountain views. (PRNewswire)

Cabot Revelstoke is Cabot's second Canadian destination and will be located in Revelstoke, British Columbia. (PRNewswire)

