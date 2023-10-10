Boeing Announces Third-Quarter Deliveries

ARLINGTON, Va., Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Boeing Company [NYSE: BA] announced today major program deliveries across its commercial and defense operations for the third quarter of 2023.
The company will provide detailed third-quarter financial results on October 25. Major program deliveries during the third quarter were as follows:
Major Programs
3rd Quarter
Year-to-Date
Commercial Airplanes Programs
737
70
286
747
—
1
767
8
17
777
8
17
787
19
50
Total
105
371
Defense, Space & Security Programs
AH-64 Apache (New)
5
17
AH-64 Apache (Remanufactured)
9
38
CH-47 Chinook (New)
1
8
CH-47 Chinook (Renewed)
3
7
F-15 Models
—
6
F/A-18 Models
3
16
KC-46 Tanker
3
4
MH-139
1
1
P-8 Models
2
7
T-7A
1
1
Commercial and Civil Satellites
—
3
Note: Delivery information is not considered final until quarterly financial results are issued.
