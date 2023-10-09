Core BTS Announces New AI and Data Analytics Solutions for the Gaming and Hospitality Industries

INDIANAPOLIS, Oct. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Core BTS, a full-service digital transformation consulting firm, announces the availability of a series of new artificial intelligence (AI) consulting services, tailored to the very specific needs of the gaming and hospitality industries.

Core BTS delivers a range of stand-alone and integrated AI services and solutions that help integrate AI capabilities into essential business operations. Core BTS AI services for gaming and hospitality will initially focus on three core areas: End-to-end security in every experience, elevating the guest experience, and optimizing gaming operations.

"The Core BTS client list features 7 of the top 10 US casino gaming operators and our gaming team supported network infrastructure design and implementation for more than 45 new casino properties," said Robert Sensenig, Area Vice President, East, Core BTS. "I couldn't be more excited for the significant investments we're making in our AI, data and analytics practices. This will enable us to help our clients leverage AI and data to create a new set of powerful experiences for the next generation of guests."

The Core BTS team will leverage its deep partnerships with some of the largest hardware and software partners in the world, including Microsoft, Cisco, Databricks, and Pure Storage, to ensure clients reap the benefits of AI available through their business technology.

Core BTS AI services for gaming and hospitality are currently available. For more information about Core BTS AI services and to download the latest perspectives from the leadership team on the new economics of AI, visit the Core BTS website.

About Core BTS

Core BTS is a full-service digital transformation consulting firm. We help organizations simplify technical complexity, accelerate transformation, and drive business outcomes. Learn more at corebts.com .

