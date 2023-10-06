Blue Star Families Receives Continued Funding to Amplify Veteran Suicide Prevention Efforts and Mental Health Initiatives

WASHINGTON, Oct. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Star Families (BSF), the nation's largest community-based organization supporting military-connected families, is honored to announce that it is among the esteemed organizations to receive a second year of funding from the Department of Veterans Affairs through the Staff Sergeant Parker Gordon Fox Suicide Prevention Grant Program. This significant grant of $52.5 million, distributed among 80 community-based organizations across 43 states, the District of Columbia, Guam, and American Samoa, underscores the VA's unwavering commitment to Veteran suicide prevention.

"Blue Star Families is deeply committed to supporting not only our active-duty military and their families but also our Veterans, who have given so much in service to our country. This generous funding will enable us to further our vital work in suicide prevention and mental health support within the military and Veteran communities," said Lindsay Knight, Executive Vice President, Social Impact, Blue Star Families

In the previous year, BSF launched the Blue Star Support Circles (BSSC) initiative as part of its Combat the Silence campaign, which was also graciously funded by the Staff Sergeant Parker Gordon Fox Suicide Prevention Grant Program. The initiative, which has already made a significant impact in the military community, focuses on confronting mental health stigma and addressing rising suicide rates through peer-based support, education, and providing essential resources and tools for early crisis detection.

With the additional funding, Blue Star Families will:

Expand the Blue Star Support Circles Initiative: Enhance and broaden the reach of the BSSC initiative, providing more military families and Veterans with access to vital mental health resources and peer support.

Collaborate with Partners: Strengthen and expand partnerships with organizations such as TAPS, the American Red Cross, Spiritune, and PsychArmor, leveraging their unique capabilities to enhance the support network available to military families and Veterans.

Educate and Advocate: Continue to advocate for practices that support Veteran mental health and educate the public about the critical mental health challenges faced by Veterans and their families.

Blue Star Families remains dedicated to its mission of building strong communities through innovative, evidence-based programs and solutions, and this additional funding will significantly enhance our ability to support Veterans and their families in their times of need.

The next BSSC cohort is set to begin in 2024. Those who are interested can sign up at bluestarfam.org/blue-star-support-circles/ .

In case of immediate crisis, support is available by calling or texting 988 (press 1 for the Veteran Crisis Line) or via chat at 988lifeline.org .

For further information about the Combat the Silence campaign, or to sign up for an upcoming Blue Star Support Circles cohort, please visit: bluestarfam.org/blue-star-support-circles/ .

About Blue Star Families

Blue Star Families is the nation's largest community-based organization supporting military-connected families. Its research-driven approach builds strong communities through innovative solutions. For more information, click here .

