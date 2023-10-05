Rockline Industries Reaches Major Conservation Milestone

Manufacturer Achieves 36% Reduction in Greenhouse Gas Emissions in Arkansas Plants

SPRINGDALE, Ark. , Oct. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Rockline Industries, one of the world's leading manufacturers of coffee filters and consumer, medical and commercial wet wipes, recently announced a 36 percent reduction of greenhouse gas emissions at its Arkansas plants as a result of a comprehensive sustainability strategy that included participation in Southwestern Electric Power Company's, (SWEPCO) Renewable Energy Choice program. SWEPCO provides renewable energy to the company's Booneville and Springdale, Arkansas plants from its three wind farms in north-central Oklahoma.

Rockline Industries recently announced a 36 percent reduction of greenhouse gas emissions at its Arkansas plants.

Rockline Industries made a long-term commitment in 2008 to adopt more sustainable business practices. In 2020, the company renewed its commitment to sustainability with its most ambitious and aggressive sustainability goals yet including a pledge to reduce carbon emissions by 50 percent within a decade. In addition, Rockline committed to sourcing 60 percent of its electricity from renewable sources. As a result of Rockline's participation in the Renewable Energy Choice program, greenhouse gas emissions were reduced 36 percent across the company.

"Over the last fifteen years, I have been continually inspired by the commitment of our associates to achieve and exceed our sustainability goals," said Randy Rudolph, president of Rockline Industries. "Our progress in this area is due to their daily hard work to ensure that every area of our company is using best practices that help our environment and the world we all live in."

Notably, associates at the Booneville, Arkansas, plant collaborated with SWEPCO's Energy Efficiency team. Through meticulous analysis, audits, and the implementation of best practices, SWEPCO supported the Booneville team by identifying opportunities to reduce energy consumption by an impressive 7.4 percent, surpassing their 5 percent goal.

Rockline's Springdale, Arkansas, team also harnessed the benefits of SWEPCO's Energy Efficiency programs over the years. Both plants are current participants in SWEPCO's Strategic Energy Management Program, which resulted in significant energy savings of more than 1,558 megawatt hours at both locations.

"We're excited to help businesses discover ways they can benefit from our energy efficiency programs or be powered by AEP and SWEPCO's Renewable Energy Choice programs," explained Paul Pratt, director customer services & marketing. "We're proud our partnership and support helped Rockline achieve their sustainability goals."

Rockline adopted a range of energy conservation measures including the installation of timed sensors for restroom lights, the implementation of shut-off timers for conveyor belts and education for employees on energy conservation practices.

Rockline's sustainability approach is guided by three overarching long-term aspirations: achieving fossil fuel independence through a transition to clean, low-carbon energy sources; minimizing waste and its environmental impact; and developing ecologically intelligent products that are sustainable.

For more information about Rockline's environmental program and to download the 2022 Environmental Sustainability Report, visit http://www.rocklineind.com/about-us/environmental-sustainability/. To learn more about SWEPCO's parent company, American Electric Power's, Energy Solutions, visit https://www.aep.com/economic-development/advantages/energy-solutions or to find out about SWEPCO's Energy Efficiency programs for businesses, visit SWEPCO.com/savings/business.

About Rockline Industries

Rockline Industries was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Sheboygan, Wisconsin. It is one of the world's largest manufacturers of coffee filters and consumer, health care, industrial and institutional wet wipes. A family-owned company, Rockline has repeatedly created first-to-market product design solutions for the wet wipe consumer and continues to provide innovative products to the nonwovens industry. Rockline employs nearly 2,500 people worldwide and has manufacturing facilities in Wisconsin, Arkansas, New Jersey, Tennessee and England. For more information on Rockline Industries, visit www.RocklineInd.com .

