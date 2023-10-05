Discovery Life Sciences expands high-throughput proteomics services

Biospecimen and Biomarker Specialist Adds Next-Generation Capability of OLINK Explore HT

HUNTSVILLE, Ala., Oct. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Discovery Life Sciences (Discovery), the Biospecimen and Biomarker Specialists, today announced it has expanded its high-throughput proteomics services with the addition of Olink Explore HT. A next-generation proteomics solution, the new Olink Explore HT platform achieves greater precision and speed—enhancing Discovery's position as a comprehensive provider of proteomics and multi-omic services.

Discovery Life Sciences Logo (PRNewsfoto/Discovery Life Sciences) (PRNewswire)

The Olink platform delivers exceptional sensitivity and specificity for protein biomarker measurement. Olink Explore HT is the company's latest solution for high-throughput proteomics, allowing scientists to accurately measure over 5,300 proteins using only two microliters of sample.

The addition of Olink Explore HT to Discovery's research and clinical services will significantly impact three core areas:

Deepening biological insights for a nuanced understanding of disease mechanisms.

Enhancing biomarker discovery for pre-clinical development and clinical trials.

Powering high-throughput proteomic analysis for population-scale health studies.

Discovery's Proteome Center provides the most current technologies in mass spectrometry, plasma proteomics, and the entire spectrum of Olink solutions, including Olink Explore HT, Explore 3072, Target, Focus, and Flex―each designed to suit a variety of scientific objectives. The Center possesses the scientific expertise to maximize the capability of these state-of-the-art technologies to measure thousands of proteins from only microliters of complex samples, including plasma and serum, in a single experiment.

"We are extremely excited to see the entire portfolio of Olink proteomics solutions being adopted by Discovery Life Sciences, a global leader in proteomics applications," said Mike Irwin, Olink VP of Sales and Marketing. "As part of a worldwide network of service providers and with their biospecimen specialty and state-of-the-art Olink proteomics solutions implementation, Discovery is well-positioned to contribute to a safer and healthier world."

"Discovery continues to stay ahead of the proteomics revolution," said Glenn Bilawsky, Discovery CEO. "By integrating Olink Explore HT with our access to the world's largest biospecimen inventory and the advanced robotic automation of our Proteome Center, we significantly enhance the quality, speed, and efficiency of protein biomarker analyses. We can provide target specimens for analysis and derive more data from smaller samples in less time than our competitors. Our continued investment in innovative technologies like Olink Explore HT further empowers us to fulfill our mission of helping our clients advance new therapies and diagnostics to patients and their caregivers."

To learn more about Discovery's proteomic services capabilities, please visit www.dls.com/biomarker-services/proteomics.

About Discovery Life Sciences

Discovery Life Sciences is the company of Biospecimen and Biomarker Specialists. We combine a comprehensive commercial biospecimen inventory and procurement network with outstanding multi-omic biomarker service laboratories. Our offerings include genomic, tissue biomarker, proteomic, and cell-based services, accelerating the development of new therapies supported by biomarker and companion diagnostic programs for cancer, infectious disease, and other rare and complex conditions.

Through AllCells, our cell and gene therapy division, we maintain a substantial recallable donor pool, supplying Research Use Only (RUO) and clinical-grade fresh and cryopreserved human cellular materials to support cell and gene therapy programs at any phase of development and scale.

Motivated by leading scientific expertise and innovative application of current technologies, the Discovery team collaborates with customers to rapidly overcome obstacles and achieve results, aiding in making critical research and development decisions with unparalleled speed. We are Science at your Service! For more information, visit www.dls.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Discovery Life Sciences