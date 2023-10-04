Trulieve Announces October 2023 Event Participation

TALLAHASSEE, Fla., Oct. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE: TRUL) (OTCQX: TCNNF) ("Trulieve" or "the Company"), a leading and top-performing cannabis company in the U.S., today announced planned event participation in October.
- Alliance Global Partners Virtual Consumer Cannabis Conference, October 4, 2023: Christine Hersey, Vice President of Investor Relations, will participate in investor meetings.
- EO Nerve 2023, October 20, 2023: Founder and CEO Kim Rivers will participate in a panel discussion.
About Trulieve
Trulieve is an industry leading, vertically integrated cannabis company and multi-state operator in the U.S., with leading market positions in Arizona, Florida, and Pennsylvania. Trulieve is poised for accelerated growth and expansion, building scale in retail and distribution in new and existing markets through its hub strategy. By providing innovative, high-quality products across its brand portfolio, Trulieve delivers optimal customer experiences and increases access to cannabis, helping patients and customers to live without limits. Trulieve is listed on the CSE under the symbol TRUL and trades on the OTCQX market under the symbol TCNNF. For more information, please visit Trulieve.com.
Investor Contact
Christine Hersey, Vice President of Investor Relations
+1 (424) 202-0210
Christine.Hersey@Trulieve.com
Media Contact
Phil Buck, APR, Corporate Communications Manager
+1 (406) 370-6226
Philip.Buck@Trulieve.com
