Motion Recruitment Named a Star Performer in Everest Group's 2023 U.S. IT Contingent Talent and Strategic Solutions PEAK Matrix® Assessment

Top 16 Largest IT Staffing Firm Recognized as It Expands with Telecom and Consulting Services

BOSTON, Oct. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Motion Recruitment has been designated as a "Star Performer" in the 2023 U.S. Contingent Talent and Strategic Solutions PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2023 by leading market research firm, Everest Group. Several important growth strategies contributed to this, most notably the transformative acquisition of MATRIX Resources, which has now officially rebranded as Motion Recruitment. This merger significantly expands Motion's IT Staffing account portfolio and geographic markets. It also expands the solution suite with the adoption of IT Consulting offered through Motion Consulting Group and a verticalized talent solution specifically for Telecommunications companies offered through 'Motion Telco' which is slated to officially rebrand later this month.

Motion Recruitment provides IT Staffing & Consulting solutions across North America to meet critical demand for tech contract, direct hire, and project deliverable needs. Motion Recruitment’s staffing solutions leverage a high-touch, specialized, and team-based approach to filling the most challenging positions for Software, Mobile, Data, Infrastructure, Cybersecurity, Product + UX, Functional, and Telecommunications talent. (PRNewswire)

"Our deep focus on specialization and meaningful, longstanding industry engagement is what drives our success."

"With MATRIX joining forces with us, Motion continues to grow into an IT talent powerhouse" said Matt Milano, President of Motion Recruitment. "Our deep focus on specialization and meaningful, longstanding industry engagement is what drives our success. This 'Star Performer' distinction is an excellent acknowledgement of the strengths of our combined companies and the exciting growth that lies ahead for us."

Conducted annually, the PEAK Matrix Assessment provides an objective data-driven assessment of service and technology based on overall capability and market impact across different global services. One of the biggest movers of the year according to Everest, Motion Recruitment continued its upward trajectory as one of the largest and most innovative IT staffing firms in North America, bolstered by the integration of MATRIX Resources.

Ranked for the second year as a "Major Contender" by Everest Group, this year Motion also earned the "Star Performer" title in the Assessment, standing out for their candidate engagement, efficient talent delivery, extensive market insights, cutting-edge technologies and expansion of solutions to better serve clients' evolving needs and improve customer experience. This recognition comes alongside acknowledgement of Motion's performance by a multitude of preferred IT Staffing supplier programs for 2023, such as those for Magnit and AgileOne as well as the annual ranking at #16 on Staffing Industry Analyst's list of 2023 Top Largest US IT Staffing Firms.

For more information on Motion Recruitment and our solutions, please visit motionrecruitment.com.

About:

Motion Recruitment provides IT Staffing & Consulting solutions across North America to meet critical demand for tech contract, direct hire, and project deliverable needs. Motion Recruitment's staffing solutions leverage a high-touch, specialized, and team-based approach to filling the most challenging positions for Software, Mobile, Data, Infrastructure, Cybersecurity, Product + UX, Functional, and Telecommunications talent. Motion Consulting Group provides consulting solutions aimed at true digital transformation specializing in Agile, DevOps, Cybersecurity, and Product Modernization.

We're also the proud creators of Tech in Motion ; a North American technology networking event and awards program connecting up to 300,000 tech enthusiasts to meet, learn and innovate.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Motion Recruitment