Kastle selected as a Winner of the Most Prestigious Award in Commercial Real Estate Tech

Kastle celebrate significant achievement in the 2023 Real Estate Tech Awards

NEW YORK, Oct. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kastle, a leader in property technology and managed security, is pleased to announce that they are a 10th Annual Real Estate Tech Awards (RETAs) winner, presented by CREtech (cretech.com), the world's leading community of professionals devoted to technological innovation in the real estate sector. The award was presented on stage at CREtech's annual flagship New York conference, on September 21st at the Javits Center.

Kastle is awarded a 2023 RETAS award at CREtechNY, the most prestigious recognition in commercial real estate technology. (PRNewswire)

Kastle was selected as the winner based on its established history of technology innovation and business success.

The Real Estate Tech Awards are the leading international awards honoring excellence in commercial real estate tech. The awards recognize the most innovative companies who have played an integral role in advancing tech in the real estate industry throughout the year. Backed by the leading voices and thought leaders in the commercial real estate tech industry, the awards were open to startups or established technology companies servicing the industry.

Kastle was carefully selected as the winner by the RETAs elite panel of judges, including leading thought leaders in the real estate tech industry such as Mikki Ward, SVP, Technology & Innovation at EQ Office, Daniel Fetner, General Partner at Alpaca VC, James Pellat, Director of Innovation at GPE, Cecilia Li, Chief Information Officer at Urban Edge Properties, Naqash Tahir, Executive Director – Global CIO Office at PGIM Real Estate, and Faisal Butt, Managing Partner & Founder at Pi Labs.

Kastle was selected as the winner in the Mature Growth Company category based on its established history of innovation and business success, its breadth of advanced technology across industry segments, and the contribution it has made to the industry by sharing its weekly access data reports for gauging post pandemic office occupancy recovery in its Back-to-Work Barometer.

For more information about the Real Estate Tech Awards, click here .

About Kastle

Kastle Systems has been leading the property technology industry since 1972 with advanced technology solutions and services, protecting commercial real estate, multifamily residential, global enterprises, educational institutions, and critical government facilities. Kastle's state-of-the-art solutions include access control, video surveillance, visitor management, and identity management, as well as a suite of mobile security applications, all integrated on an open, standards-based platform and supported by a team of experts 24x7x365. Headquartered in Falls Church, Virginia, Kastle secures over 50,000 businesses across 47 states.

For more information about KastleAccess, KastleResident, Kastle Videocom, or any other advanced property technology innovations from Kastle, contact Kyle McAdams, Vice President of Marketing, at kmcadams@kastle.com.

About CREtech

CREtech is Reimagining Real Estate. We are the largest international community of professionals devoted to technological innovation in the real estate sector. Our mission is to help the industry embrace, adopt, and future proof its businesses. CREtech's streaming and live events platform inspires the next generation of ideas, processes, and people to champion technology in the world's largest asset class.

Learn More: CREtech.com

