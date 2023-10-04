JAKARTA, Indonesia, Oct. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (BRI) Persero Tbk. (IDX: BBRI) has issued an IDR 6 trillion Green Bonds for 2023, with three series: 1-year (6.10% coupon rate), 2-year (6.35% coupon rate), and 3-year (6.30% coupon rate). This issuance follows the fund usage framework set by the Financial Services Authority Regulation No. 60/POJK.04/2017.

BRI Strengthens Commitment to Sustainable Finance with New Green Bonds (PRNewswire)

The 2023 Green Bonds Phase II was oversubscribed 2.66 times during the book-building period, reaffirming BRI as Indonesia's largest domestic green bonds issuer after an IDR 5 trillion issuance in 2022.

Proceeds from the Green Bonds issuance will mainly support renewable energy, energy efficiency, pollution control, eco-friendly transportation, and sustainable land use projects. This highlights BRI's commitment to a Green Economy and Sustainable Principles, with previous issuances including Sustainable Bonds, Sustainable-Linked Loans, Medium-Term Notes, and Subordinated Debt.

At least 70% of the funds will be allocated to environmentally responsible business activities, with the rest directed towards SME financing. Funding for environmentally responsible activities will also cover the refinancing of expiring green bonds in 2023.

"BRI is confident in its capacity to generate value while also nurturing social well-being across all segments of society. This aligns with our vision to be recognized as The Most Valuable Banking Group in Southeast Asia and The Champion of Financial Inclusion. BRI remains steadfast in supporting government initiatives stemming from the G20 High-Level Conference, particularly those related to Environmental Management and Climate Change Control, through environmentally focused funding activities," said Agus Noorsanto, Director of Wholesale and Institutional Business of BRI.

Achmad Royadi, SEVP Treasury and Global Services at BRI, emphasized that this corporate initiative solidifies BRI's leadership in implementing ESG principles. "The Green Bonds issuance also saw demand from retail investors, showcasing BRI's commitment to the government's financial inclusion strategy. The bonds maintain relatively low risk, with an idAAA (Triple A) rating from Pefindo, underscoring BRI's ability to meet long-term financial obligations," concluded Achmad.

The schedule for the issuance of BRI's Green Bonds Phase II in 2023:

Estimated Public Offering Period: October 6 – 9, 2023 Estimated Allotment Date: October 10, 2023 Estimated Electronic Bonds Distribution Date: October 12, 2023 Estimated Securities Listing Date on the Indonesia Stock Exchange: October 13, 2023

More information about BRI at www.bri.co.id.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia Tbk (BRI)