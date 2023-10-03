Redding Rancheria Celebrates Ratification of Indian Gaming Compact with the State of California

REDDING, Calif., Oct. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Redding Rancheria is thrilled to announce a historic milestone with the successful passage of Assembly Bill 854, authored by Assemblymember Ramos. This landmark legislation, which was signed into law by Governor Gavin Newsom on Saturday, September 30th, 2023, formally ratifies Redding Rancheria's Indian gaming compact with the state of California.

The bill passed the Assembly floor on a 74-0 vote, with 6 members absent or not voting at the time of the vote. The bill passed the Senate floor on a 38-0 vote, with 2 members absent or not voting at the time of the vote.

This compact will carry Redding Rancheria through the next 25 years of gaming in California. The ratification signifies a momentous achievement in our ongoing commitment to tribal sovereignty and self-governance. This achievement underscores the importance of maintaining strong government-to-government relationships between tribal nations and other government organizations. The agreement between Redding Rancheria and the state government is a testament to the shared vision of promoting economic growth, job creation, and community development.

The compact establishes a solid framework for responsible gaming operations while fostering a fair and mutually beneficial partnership between our tribal nation and the state. It also expressly authorizes class III gaming at the Tribe's I-5 property, once the federal government puts the land into trust, paving the way for a successful casino relocation project.

Tracy Edwards, CEO of Redding Rancheria, "This momentous occasion represents an example of the strength of tribal sovereignty and the effectiveness of government-to-government negotiations. We are committed to utilizing the opportunities provided by this compact to enhance the well-being of our community members, support local economies, and continue our tradition of responsible gaming operations. As we've always said, this community is our home and it is our priority to have a positive impact on everyone that lives here."

The ratification of this Indian gaming compact will enable Redding Rancheria to further its economic development initiatives, provide essential services to our tribal members, and contribute to the prosperity of the local community through job opportunities and local partnerships. The compact also reaffirms dedication to responsible gaming, ensuring the highest standards of integrity, fairness, and transparency.

Redding Rancheria extends its gratitude to Assemblymember Ramos, Governor Newsom, and all those who played a pivotal role in the passage and signing of AB 854.

