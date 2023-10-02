Jiffy Lube Collaborates with Meals on Wheels America and Senior Nutrition Programs for National Drive to Do More Fundraising Event

Throughout October, participating Jiffy Lube service centers across the U.S. will raise funds to help combat senior hunger

HOUSTON, Oct. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Jiffy Lube, an industry leader in vehicle maintenance for more than 40 years, announced the second annual fundraising event benefiting Meals on Wheels America and local senior nutrition programs. The Drive to Do More for Meals on Wheels campaign seeks to raise more than $1 million to help provide nutritious meals, friendly visits and safety checks for seniors, with 100% of the donations benefiting the local community.

"Jiffy Lube is committed to service and has a long history of giving back to our local communities. We are grateful to have the opportunity to collaborate with Meals on Wheels America for the second annual Drive to Do More fundraising event," said Suzanne Clerkin, Chief Marketing Officer for Jiffy Lube International, Inc. "No one should have to go hungry or be alone during the holiday season, and we are honored to help do our part to give back this year."

The affiliation with Meals on Wheels extends the brand's commitment to vehicle maintenance by supporting fundraising efforts and volunteer recognitions that help keep the Meals on Wheels fleet on the road delivering meals to seniors in need. Jiffy Lube International, Inc. will jumpstart the donations with a corporate gift, with subsequent funds raised through customer donations during checkout at participating Jiffy Lube locations beginning October 2, 2023, through October 31, 2023.

"Millions of homebound seniors depend on Meals on Wheels to deliver nutritious meals and companionship throughout the year," said Kristine Templin, Chief Development Officer of Meals on Wheels America. "Everyone has a part to play in addressing senior hunger and isolation. We are grateful that Jiffy Lube, a company that shares many of our brand values, is raising funds and awareness for Meals on Wheels during a season when customers are eager to support high impact causes and help their neighbors."

The Impact of Drive To Do More

With more than 2,000 service centers across the U.S., Jiffy Lube and its franchisees have raised millions of dollars to help make a difference in the lives of others. With the launch of Drive to Do More, the brand extended its philanthropic efforts to provide support to volunteers who rely on their vehicles to give back in their communities. Additionally, Jiffy Lube franchisees are committed to numerous charitable causes in their local markets – ranging from education and health to youth development and food security. The national relationship expands both Meals on Wheels America and Jiffy Lube's reach and ability to transform lives, have a more meaningful impact, and create a community of strength, hope, and resilience.

About Jiffy Lube

Founded over 40 years ago, Jiffy Lube serves approximately 20 million customers each year at more than 2,000 franchised service centers across North America. Jiffy Lube pioneered the fast oil change industry in 1979 by establishing the first drive-through service bay, providing customers with fast, professional service for their vehicles. The company continues to lead the industry with the evolution of its business model, Jiffy Lube Multicare, which offers oil changes, brakes, batteries, and tires as well as other services consumers want and need. Headquartered in Houston, Jiffy Lube is a wholly owned, indirect subsidiary of Shell USA, Inc. Visit www.JiffyLube.com to learn more about Jiffy Lube and vehicle care.

About Meals on Wheels America

Meals on Wheels America is the leadership organization supporting the more than 5,000 community-based programs across the country that are dedicated to addressing senior hunger and isolation. Powered by a dedicated volunteer workforce, this network delivers a comprehensive solution that begins with a meal and is proven to enable independence and well-being through the additional benefits of tailored nutrition, social connection, safety and much more. By providing funding, programming, education, research and advocacy, Meals on Wheels America empowers its local member programs to strengthen their communities, one senior at a time. For more information, or to find a Meals on Wheels provider near you, visit www.mealsonwheelsamerica.org.

