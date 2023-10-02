BLACK TAP AND FREEFORM DEBUT A SPELLBINDING GRAVEYARD CRAZYSHAKE® TO KICK OFF '31 NIGHTS OF HALLOWEEN'

Halloween-Inspired CrazyShake Now Available at All Black Tap Locations Nationwide Through Oct. 31

NEW YORK, Oct. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Black Tap Craft Burgers & Beer , the globally acclaimed burger joint, in collaboration with Freeform, Disney's young adult cable network, introduces its specially crafted "31 Nights of Halloween" Graveyard CrazyShake in celebration of Freeform's "31 Nights of Halloween," for a limited time only at all U.S. Black Tap locations throughout October.

Freeform's "31 Nights of Halloween" Graveyard Shake is a devilishly delicious treat consisting of an M&M cookie pie, gravestone cookie, crumbled Oreo, gummy worms, chocolate frosted rim, whipped cream, chocolate shavings and orange and black sprinkles. The limited-time CrazyShake comes with a wooden witch's brew stick and, available only at Black Tap's Anaheim location, a custom takeaway cup for to-go orders.

"Halloween month is all about fun, scares and sweet treats. Everyone who is looking to indulge in the season of spooky can now grab Freeform's '31 Nights of Halloween' Graveyard CrazyShake, available exclusively at Black Tap locations, inspired by the flavors of the season — nostalgic holiday favorites like gummy worms, Oreo cookie crumbles, M&M's and a signature mud pie milkshake," said Chris Barish, owner of Black Tap. "Our collaboration with Freeform's '31 Nights of Halloween' brings two iconic brands together, introducing a limited edition, over-the-top (trick or) treat as friends and family gather to watch their favorite Halloween movies."

Freeform's "31 Nights of Halloween" programming event returns for its 25th anniversary with a spellbinding lineup of Halloween favorites that will keep viewers enchanted all month. All October long, hair-raising entertainment awaits with a collection of Halloween films ranging from timeless classics to contemporary gems. Reconnect with beloved movies, including "Hocus Pocus," "Monsters, Inc.," the 30th anniversary of "Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas," "Cruella" and "The Addams Family," and cozy up to the Freeform premieres of "Encanto," "ZOMBIES" and "ZOMBIES 2."

For more information, please visit BlackTap.com or follow Black Tap on Facebook , TikTok and Instagram . Follow Freeform's "31 Nights of Halloween" (#31NightsOfHalloween) on Instagram, X and Facebook.

ABOUT BLACK TAP

Black Tap is the new take on a classic burger joint with a downtown New York vibe all its own. The menu offers something for everyone from signature burgers like the All-American, The Pizza Burger, and the fan-favorite Wagyu Steakhouse Burger, along with chicken sandwiches, burger salads, wings, and snacks and sides. Black Tap's burgers have won numerous awards across the world, and they're now five-time winners at the New York City Wine & Food Festival's Burger Bash competition. Black Tap's famous CrazyShake® milkshakes have reached worldwide acclaim with their whimsical and over-the-top flavors such as the Sweet N' Salty, the Brooklyn Blackout and the Peanut Brittle Cracker Jack Shake. Since opening its first 15-seat location in NYC's Soho neighborhood, Black Tap has expanded with locations in Las Vegas, Anaheim at the Downtown Disney® District at Disneyland® Resort, Dallas and Nashville as well as internationally to Geneva, Singapore, Kuala Lumpur, Saudi Arabia, and Dubai. Visit www.blacktap.com for more information.

ABOUT FREEFORM

Freeform's distinct brand of young adult programming helps to position it as the No. 1 primetime cable network in entertainment among Women 18-34 and No. 2 among Adults 18-34 in the 2022/2023 TV season to date. Connecting to audiences with its bold original programming and immersive social engagement, Freeform channels the force and momentum of its young adult audience in its quest for progress with authentic, groundbreaking original series such as Emmy(R)-nominated "grown-ish," "Good Trouble," and "Cruel Summer," which returned in 2023 with the network's most-watched telecast in two years (4.3 million total viewers across linear and digital platforms in the first 35 days available). This year, "grown-ish" ranks among cable's Top 10 live-action original comedy series in Women 18-34, while "Good Trouble" and "Cruel Summer" rank among basic cable's Top 10 drama series in the demo.

