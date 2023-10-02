AMERICAN KENNEL CLUB'S 'GOOD DOG TV' HAS MAJOR EXPANSION

- AKC.tv's Half-hour Weekly Program to Air Across the Country -

NEW YORK, Oct. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Kennel Club (AKC®), a not-for-profit organization, the world's largest purebred dog registry and leading advocate for dogs, is excited to announce that AKC.tv™'s weekly lifestyle program, AKC Good Dog TV, has expanded to reach a total of more than 75 markets across the United States, including Fox, Gray TV, Scripps Media, and Nexstar owned stations.

"It's very exciting to expand AKC Good Dog TV's audience reach," said Gina DiNardo, AKC Executive Secretary. "Now dog lovers across the nation are sure to enjoy the entertaining and informative content that we have to offer."

AKC Good Dog TV is hosted by noted TV personality Carolyn Manno and features the latest news, current happenings, and all notable things in the world of dogs, including celebrities and their dogs, training, health, and behavior tips, special interest stories for dog owners, dog shows from around the country, and other American Kennel Club events. AKC Good Dog TV can now be found on major networks in more than 75 markets all over the country, from its original debut in New York, to Atlanta, Honolulu and everywhere in between. Check your local listings for viewing information.

About the American Kennel Club

Founded in 1884, the American Kennel Club is a not-for-profit organization which maintains the largest registry of purebred dogs in the world and oversees the sport of purebred dogs in the United States. The AKC is dedicated to upholding the integrity of its registry, promoting the sport of purebred dogs and breeding for type and function. Along with its more than 5,000 licensed and member clubs and its affiliated organizations, the AKC advocates for the purebred dog as a family companion, advances canine health and well-being, works to protect the rights of all dog owners and promotes responsible dog ownership. More than 25,000 competitions for AKC-registered purebred and mixed breed dogs are held under AKC rules and regulations each year including conformation, agility, obedience, rally, tracking, herding, lure coursing, coonhound events, hunt tests, field and earthdog tests.

Affiliate AKC organizations include the AKC Humane Fund, AKC Canine Health Foundation, AKC Reunite, the AKC Museum of the Dog, and the AKC Purebred Preservation Bank. For more information, visit www.akc.org.

