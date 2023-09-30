Hohem Shines at IFA and IBC Exhibitions with Innovative AI Tracking Stabilizers

SHENZHEN, China, Sept. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, Hohem, a trailblazer in the gimbal market, showcased its innovation at two renowned international exhibitions - the IFA exhibition in Berlin from September 3 to September 5, and the IBC exhibition in Amsterdam from September 15 to September 18. These exhibitions are significant platforms for industry players to present their latest innovations and connect with enthusiasts.

The IFA exhibition, a global hub for consumer electronics, saw Hohem presenting a range of sought-after smartphone gimbal and camera stabilizers, such as iSteady M6 and iSteady MT2. The magnetic AI tracker is much to the delight of photography enthusiasts. With this sensor, users can enjoy a smooth AI tracking experience without the need for an app or Bluetooth connection. By simply facing the AI sensor and making gestures, iSteady MT2 and iSteady M6 swiftly and accurately tracks the subject, capturing facial and body movements even in challenging scenarios.

At IFA, Hohem shared the stage with industry giants like DJI, Zhiyun, Huawei and Apple, underlining its position amidst renowned brands in the smart imaging arena. The booth design, characterized by a blend of deep black and vibrant orange, was a visual treat, adding a touch of sophistication and modernity.

Following IFA, Hohem participated in the IBC exhibition, a prestigious event in the broadcasting industry. The booth, mirroring the design theme from IFA, presented Hohem's innovative applications of smart imaging technology in broadcasting. This event also featured industry stalwarts like Canon, Sony and Nikon, further enriching the discourse on broadcasting technology and imaging. Furthermore, the Hohem MIC-01 Wireless Microphone has received recognition and acknowledgment from industry competitors, establishing Hohem as a key player in the gimbal market.

In the coming days, Hohem will continue to uphold its brand mission of "Create a more straightforward way of recording memorable moments with tech" and introduce more user-friendly and efficient smart imaging devices. Hohem aspires to earn the trust and admiration of consumers globally, emerging as a go-to brand in the smart imaging landscape.

