"Continuing the K-content Craze with K-Story & Comics IP," KOCCA accelerates its expansion into the North American market by participating in New York Comic Con

"Continuing the K-content Craze with K-Story & Comics IP," KOCCA accelerates its expansion into the North American market by participating in New York Comic Con

- New York Comic Con Korean Pavilion will hold various events with a teen concept that will attract the attention of visitors.

- K-Story & Comics in America, 60 people from 49 companies confirmed to participate in the first round of buyer recruitment.

- From B2C to B2B, it is making efforts to advance K-Story and Comics into the North American market.

SEOUL, South Korea, Sept. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism and the Korea Creative Content Agency (President Cho Hyun-rae, hereinafter referred to as KOCCA) will open the Korean joint pavilion at "New York Comic Con 2023" and hold "2023 K-Story & Comics in America" in October to strengthen the competitiveness of K-Story and Comics IP in the North American region and expand into overseas markets.

Promotion of K-Webtoon at the world's largest content expo "New York Comic Con"

First, KOCCA will run a Korean joint pavilion at "New York Comic Con," the world's largest entertainment expo, from October 12th to 15th. In order to raise awareness and support promotion of K-content in the North American market, it is planning to create an exhibition hall called "The House of KOREA COMICS" with a teen concept.

Through collaboration with WEBTOON, a leader in the web comics industry in the North American market, the Korean Pavilion will attract visitors by putting the IP called "Marry My Husband," which ranks first in English service. In addition, various events such as exhibitions, distribution of goods, and on-site events from five companies, including Daon Creative's "Pavilion of Green," Ultra Media's "Mosquito War," DCC ENT's "Gunther the Corpse Knight," and HYBE's "DARK MOON: THE BLOOD ALTAR" will be held to actively promote K-content.

In particular, DCC ENT is holding a separate event that provides prizes such as photo cards upon SNS verification. HYBE will deliver a presentation about strategies for its original story IP under the theme of "Making Fans the Fans of Our Content with MUSIC & NARRATIVES" through the "Panel & Screening" program, a side event of New York Comic Con.

Business networking event, "K-Story & Comics in America," scheduled to be held in October

After the New York Comic Con event, KOCCA will hold the "2023 K-Story & Comics in America" in LA from October 18th to 19th. Celebrating the 10th anniversary of the event, it plans to introduce carefully selected well-drawn Korean comics, webtoons, and stories to the North American market, increasing awareness of Korean Wave content, expanding overseas business channels, and strengthening the competitiveness of K-content exports.

This event, which will be an exclusive business networking meeting, aims to expand K-content's entry into the North American market. Moreover, various programs will be available, including support for creating English business materials, special lectures on business entering the U.S. market, training sessions on copyright and contracts, exclusive business matching opportunities between local buyers and domestic companies, and interpretation service. Additionally, the venue was changed from downtown LA to Beverly Hills to improve accessibility for buyers.

In the first round of buyer recruitment held on August 23, 60 buyers from 49 companies confirmed to participate, ranging from local broadcasters to film production companies, animation production companies, and OTT companies, which reaffirmed the North American market's keen interest in K-content.

Furthermore, the process of entering the U.S. market and local business strategy will be shared through a conference inviting local officials from the drama "The Good Doctor."

Kyung-hwa Ji, Head of the Korean Wave Support Team at KOCCA, said, "We are discovering and promoting overseas businesses opportunities tailored to K-content in order to expand into the world's largest American content market." She also added that it will make active efforts to spread the K-content craze in the North American region through various support programs encompassing B2C and B2B."

2023 K-Story & Comics in America [LA] / https://youtu.be/Ct9Qm6WEZGQ

We cordially invite you to the 2023 K-Story & Comics in America. At this event, you will able to see 13 Remarkable Stories and Comics from Korea. You will also have a chance to meet with representatives from 13 leading K-Story and Comics companies

To learn more about them and their works, click the links below view detailed profiles, project highlights, and links to their websites: [https://forms.gle/mUrjFiKUVEuxtqvm8]

For Stories: [ http://www.mse-book.com/story/ ] / For Comics: [ http://www.mse-book.com/comics/ ]

EVENT DETAILS

1. Date: October 18th - 19th

2. Venue: SLS Hotel, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Beverly Hills, Albert Ballroom

(465 La Cienega Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90048)

“Continuing the K-content Craze with K-Story & Comics IP,” KOCCA accelerates its expansion into the North American market by participating in New York Comic Con (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Korea Creative Content Agency