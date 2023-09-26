CASETiFY Announces Nationwide Retail Expansion

Omni-channel expansion will see the brand's accessories available in 850 Best Buy stores

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CASETiFY, the global tech accessory brand, today announced its first ever large-scale retail partnership in the U.S. with consumer electronics retailer, Best Buy, launching in-stores and on BestBuy.com. The retail expansion will bring the brand's top styles for the latest iPhones, and additional tech accessories to over 850 locations throughout the US.

(PRNewswire)

CASETiFY's protective accessories are available to shop now on BestBuy.com and in Best Buy stores, starting September 22. Each location will offer some of the latest CASETiFY styles bringing superior protection, select prints, and sustainable products to Best Buy shoppers. Products will include protective accessories made for the new iPhone 15, iPhone 14, AirPods, and the brand's popular rope cross-body straps.

This first major expansion to the retailer marks an important milestone for CASETiFY as the brand plans to further diversify its distribution with a larger omni-channel presence. The expansion is expected to boost CASETiFY's share of the global tech accessory market, enabling it to acquire new customers while meeting existing customers where they are.

"Our entry into major retailers like Best Buy marks a pivotal moment for CASETiFY, as we continue to expand our omni-channel presence and reach new consumers across the country through these in-store and online experiences," said Wesley Ng, CASETiFY's CEO and co-founder. "We're thrilled to be teaming up with Best Buy to bring our customers the latest CASETiFY tech accessories."

More images available here .

For more information on store locations that carry CASETiFY accessories and to shop, visit BestBuy.com .

About CASETiFY

CASETiFY is a global lifestyle brand and home to the first and largest platform for customized tech accessories. Created with the highest-quality materials and most cutting-edge designs, CASETiFY's products empower self-expression by turning your personal electronics into highly designed, stylishly slim, drop-proof accessories. Known for tapping top artists, big celebrities and creatives for its Co-Lab program, CASETiFY gives brands and individuals the opportunity to share their unique visions with the world. With 30+ retail shops and growing, CASETiFY Studio provides a one-stop, visual retail experience where customers can customize their accessories on the spot. For more information on CASETiFY, its stores, partners and products, please visit www.CASETiFY.com.

(PRNewswire)

CASETiFY Logo (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE CASETiFY