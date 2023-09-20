GARY THOMAS JOINS LOCHNER AS NATIONAL TRANSIT & RAIL MARKET DIRECTOR

CHICAGO, Sept. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- H.W. Lochner, Inc. (Lochner), a leading provider of infrastructure planning and engineering services, is pleased to announce that Gary Thomas, PE, the former president and executive director of Dallas Area Rapid Transit (DART), has joined Lochner to direct the growth of a national Transit & Rail practice.

Gary Thomas, PE (PRNewswire)

Supporting the company's vision of building a full-service infrastructure platform, Thomas will be responsible for strategy development, client relationship management, and key pursuits and partnerships, with a direct reporting line to the company's Board Chair & CEO, Terry Ruhl. Additionally, Thomas will partner with Lochner's Corporate Development team to identify, acquire, and integrate transit and rail companies into Lochner's service portfolio.

"We are excited and honored to have Gary join our team," said Ruhl. "He is one of the most respected and innovative leaders in the public transit sector in America. I look forward to working with Gary and Lochner's Transit & Rail team to enhance our mission of improving public transportation in communities across the nation."

A 2022 inductee of the American Public Transportation Association's (APTA's) Hall of Fame, Thomas brings to Lochner more than four decades of transit leadership and engineering experience, including his 22 years with DART. Under his leadership, DART doubled its light rail system, twice, to become the longest in the U.S. at 93 miles. The agency has been recognized for innovation in developing a progressive clean fuels program for its bus fleet, advancing new models for local bus and paratransit services, and implementing customer-facing communications technology.

"Public transportation plays an indispensable role in our communities, promoting accessibility, reducing congestion, and minimizing our environmental footprint," said Thomas. "I'm excited to be joining the Lochner team and expanding the Transit & Rail practice nationally to deliver solutions that connect people and places and enhance quality of life."

With a life-long commitment to advancing the transit industry in America, Thomas is a past chair of APTA, Rail-Volution, and the SouthWest Transit Association. He also served on the Transportation Research Board Executive Committee, Transportation Cooperative Research Program, Texas Transportation Association, and the McKinney Avenue Transit Authority. As a Texas Tech Distinguished Alumni, Thomas earned a Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering and Bachelor of Architecture degree from the university.

On October 16, 2023, the Texas A&M Transportation Institute will be inducting Thomas into the Texas Transportation Hall of Honor.

About Lochner

Founded in 1944, Lochner provides planning, environmental, design, construction engineering and inspection, right-of-way, and drainage services for surface transportation, aviation, and water clients across the United States. The company is ranked No.128 in Engineering News-Record's list of the Top 500 Design Firms.

CONTACT:







Laura White

Director of Marketing and Business Development

laura.white@hwlochner.com

737.704.3080 | 701.269.2110 (cell)



Lochner Logo (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE LOCHNER