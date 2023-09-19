Simpli.fi Continues To Invest In Its Software Platform With New Feature AdvantagePay

Powered by an API integration with Advantage's Preferred Partner Edenred Pay, AdvantagePay will Streamline the Payment Process for Advantage Customers

FORT WORTH, Texas, Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Simpli.fi , the Advertising Success Platform that provides programmatic advertising and workflow solutions to agencies, brands, and media, today announced its company Advantage launched a new pay management offering AdvantagePay, available for all Advantage customers. The expansion is powered by an API integration with Simpli.fi's preferred partner, Edenred Pay (formerly CSI).

The system will improve the user experience for Advantage customers by simplifying the payment process and offering increased flexibility and efficiency that will enable users to execute payments across all vendors within a single platform. Additionally, AdvantagePay reduces risk by automating the A/P process, consolidates all payment items, and eliminates a paper trail, further minimizing the risk of fraud.

The launch of AdvantagePay marks Simpli.fi's first software update since the company expanded beyond a DSP+ solution provider, delivering the most relevant connections for advertisers and driving efficiencies across advertising procurement workflows. By unifying the Simpli.fi and Advantage platforms, Simpli.fi is bringing best-in-class solutions to its Advantage clients in a single user interface, giving clients access to a full suite of tools to effectively plan, buy, report, and reconcile their budgets across their advertising mix.

"At Simpli.fi we are committed to investing in product innovation and growth to make workflow more efficient for our clients, and the new rollout of AdvantagePay that helps streamline and automate the A/P process is one example of how we are continuing to do this," said Paul Harrison co-founder and CTO of Simpli.fi. We are confident that this offering will increase our customer's effectiveness by removing barriers such as multiple logins and risk errors, while also saving them time and money."

AdvantagePay also enables users to view the real-time status of their payments and earn rebates – allowing them to see issues quicker so they can address them. Additionally, by streamlining all payment functions into one platform, users will have one source of truth for reporting.

"We are excited to reinforce our partnership with Simpli.fi, by powering AdvantagePay. It is a way to further automate advertiser's payment processes so that they can focus on what they do best: delivering ads," said Marc Divay, CEO / General Manager Edenred Pay North America. "Payments are a necessary part of business but can be time-consuming and expensive. By enabling companies to do all their payment-related tasks in one platform, they can maximize efficiency, reduce risk, address issues in real-time, and save money."

Simpli.fi plans to release additional advancements to its software and hardware business throughout the remainder of the year.

About Simpli.fi

Simpli.fi is the leading Advertising Success Platform, providing programmatic advertising solutions and workflow software to over 2,000 media teams, agencies, and brands. Simpli.fi empowers advertisers to maximize relevance, in what they do, in the connections made, and in the results delivered across CTV, mobile, display, and other media types. Our platform delivers performance on budgets of all sizes, executing over 140,000 campaigns for 30,000 advertisers in a typical month. Simpli.fi's investors include leading private equity firms Blackstone and GTCR.

About Edenred Pay

Edenred Pay , an Edenred Company, is the global leader in B2B payments automation. Our integrated platform connects buyers with trading partners, ERPs, banks, FinTechs, and payment rails to optimize supplier enablement, invoice approvals, and B2B payments and create a frictionless process for B2B transactions. Edenred Pay's flexible technology, open architecture, advanced automation, and integration empower optimization of invoice-to-pay and order-to-cash processes. The result is an innovative approach to B2B transactions that delivers value and provides a better experience for all parties across the B2B payments ecosystem. Learn more at www.edenredpay.com.

