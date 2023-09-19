Moovila Clinches Best SaaS Product for Project Management in 2023 International SaaS Awards, Marking a Milestone in Autonomous Project Monitoring and Management (APMM)

CHARLESTON, S.C., Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Moovila, a project and resource management solution, powered by autonomous project monitoring and management (APMM), for enterprises and managed services providers (MSPs), has been declared the winner of the Best SaaS Product For Project Management, Workflow Automation Or PLM this week in the international SaaS Awards . Now celebrating its eighth year, The SaaS Awards continues to recognize and honor outstanding software as a service (SaaS) innovations from all corners of the world. innovations from all corners of the world.

Work you can trust (PRNewswire)

Moovila Clinches Best SaaS Product for Project Management in 2023 International SaaS Awards

"Moovila is a deserving winner in this highly competitive category," said James Williams, head of operations at The SaaS Awards. "Each year, we're impressed by the innovative solutions and achievements of our entrants. Submissions continue to improve, reflecting positive progress. With every awards program of this business software 'Oscars,' we see even more captivating innovations that adapt to the evolving challenges of today.

Powered by APMM, which refers to the generic processes and tools designed to oversee and manage projects in an automated manner, Moovila's project management platform combines advanced analytics and machine learning with a user-friendly interface to help teams collaborate, plan, and execute projects more effectively. The platform also offers real-time data visualizations, dashboards, and alerts to provide leaders with a comprehensive view of project status and resource utilization.

"We are deeply honored to receive this prestigious award from The SaaS awards, which serves as a testament to our relentless pursuit of innovation," said Mike Psenka, CEO and president of Moovila. "Our team's commitment to automating project and work management so that businesses can trust the integrity of their work, has empowered our clients with the accuracy and intelligence they deserve. This recognition reaffirms our mission to continually redefine the boundaries of what's possible in our industry."

Entries from hundreds of organizations spanning North America, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, and Australasia were received. The complete list of winners can be found here: https://www.cloud-awards.com/2023-saas-awards-finalists/.

About The SaaS Awards

The SaaS Awards is a sister program to the Cloud Awards, which was founded in 2011. The SaaS Awards focuses on recognizing excellence and innovation in software solutions. Categories range from Best Enterprise-Level SaaS to Best UX or UI Design in a SaaS Product. Winners are selected by a judging panel of international industry experts. For more information about the Cloud Awards and SaaS Awards, please visit https://www.cloud-awards.com/ .

About Moovila

Moovila® connects people and work on the only AI-powered work management platform with the ability to eliminate risk and speed flawless execution. Moovila models and manages workflows while seamlessly integrating real-life capacity and schedules of the people and resources delivering the work. Complete with a built-in project manager, entire work ecosystems integrate the same data on a single platform with a clear visual path and project integrity scoring. For more information, visit www.moovila.com.

