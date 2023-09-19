CHARLES ZHANG RECOGNIZED BY BARRON'S AS THE #1 INDEPENDENT ADVISOR IN THE NATION FOR 2023

PORTAGE, Mich., Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Charles Zhang, CFP®, has been ranked the #1 Independent Advisor in the nation according to Barron's, which recently released their 2023 Top 100 Independent Advisor list. This is the second year that Charles has been ranked #1, the first being in 2021. Since 2019, Charles has been ranked in either the #1 or #2 spot on the Barron's Independent Advisor list. The annual ranking spotlights the top-performing independent advisors in the business and is a testament to Charles' commitment to excellence in the financial services industry.

Charles Zhang, CFP®, MBA, MSFS, ChFC, CLUFounder and President (PRNewswire)

Charles Zhang , CFP®, has been ranked #1 in the nation on Barron's list of the Top 100 Independent Advisors for 2023.

In the accompanying article for the rankings, Barron's writer Steve Garmhausen, stated: "There's a new name at the top of this year's ranking: Charles Zhang, whose Zhang Financial, in Portage, Mich., scored a perfect 100 in our ranking calculations."

Link to Article: https://www.barrons.com/articles/top-independent-financial-advisors-ranking-2023-46cdfd20?mod=faranking_articles

Charles Zhang is the Founder and President of Zhang Financial, a fee-only wealth management group headquartered in southwest Michigan. He, along with his wife and Chief Executive Officer, Lynn Chen-Zhang, CFP®, CPA, have built a firm with over $5 billion in assets under management.

Another important reason for Zhang Financial's success, according to Charles, is the fee-only compensation structure that the firm has implemented with all clients. A fee-only advisor is defined as one who is compensated solely from the client. Neither the advisor, nor any related party, may receive compensation contingent on the purchase or sale of a financial product.

Unlike Charles and Zhang Financial, many financial advisors are sellers of financial products. Some or all of their income may be dependent upon their ability to steer clients into a limited number of financial products. This inherent conflict of interest poses serious threats to the client's financial well-being.

By eliminating any potential conflicts of interest, Charles Zhang ensures that his clients receive truly objective, unbiased investment advice. Zhang Financial's investment strategy is built around years of academic research and aims to provide the highest probability of success for their clients. For more information, or to request a consultation, please visit www.zhangfinancial.com.

*As reported by Barron's on September 15, 2023. Please see www.zhangfinancial.com/disclosure for full ranking criteria and disclosure.

Elizabeth Edgerton

269.385.5888

Elizabeth.edgerton@zhangfinancial.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Zhang Financial