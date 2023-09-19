BISSELL and "Brunch with Babs" Partner to Launch Little Green® HydroSteam® Pet Portable Deep Cleaner

TikTok's favorite grandmother and hosting connoisseur is teaming up with the newest iteration of TikTok's favorite cleaning machine to make holiday entertaining easier than ever.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today BISSELL unveils its latest innovation – Little Green® HydroSteam® Pet – the only portable deep cleaner with the power of HydroSteam® Technology, making it easier than ever to clean messes on carpet, upholstery, auto interiors and even tile and grout. It features a built-in flow-through heater with temperature sensor that produces steam from a combination of water and BISSELL® cleaning solution. This unique system is optimized to create the best cleaning performance, resulting in up to 50% better cleaning of the toughest stains.

Logo (PRNewsfoto/BISSELL Homecare, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

The Little Green® HydroSteam® Pet machine features three cleaning modes to tackle any kind of stain, from sticky, stuck-on food messes, to pet-related messes and accidents.

SteamWash™ Mode: Designed for stuck-on, sticky, oily messes and oxidizable stains. Wash Mode: Specifically formatted for enzymatic stains, like pet accidents. Steam-Only Mode: Ideal for refreshing upholstery and cleaning tile, sneakers and more.

The brand enlisted Barbara 'Brunch with Babs' Costello, TikTok's favorite grandmother, to put Little Green® HydroSteam® Pet cleaner to work. She tested the machine as she fearlessly developed holiday entertaining recipes and décor tips that embrace the wonderful memories and messes the season can bring. With the product being the newest addition to the TikTok-famous Little Green® lineup of cleaners, as seen on #CleanTok and #TikTokMadeMeBuyIt, it is bound to become a hero in the home this holiday season.

"We strive to develop innovative products that make homes happier by eliminating the stress of the mess – and we know that the holidays can bring both stress and mess whether caused by a kitchen catastrophe or furry friend mishap," said Meighan McLaughlin, associate director, global portable deep cleaning at BISSELL. "The Little Green® HydroSteam® Pet cleaner is packed with features designed to conquer the most stubborn messes and make clean up quick and easy so people can get back to what is most important this holiday season – spending time with beloved pets, family and friends."

Additional product features of Little Green® HydroSteam® Pet portable deep cleaner include:

Fast drying capability , drying upholstery in about 25 Minutes* so you can enjoy clean, dry furniture quicker.

Multi-surface versatility so you can tackle tough stains on soft surfaces – such as carpet, upholstery, stairs, and auto interiors – with the 5" Tough Stain Tool, as well as on hard surfaces – including tile, grout and even sneakers – with the Multi-Surface Tool.

Permanent stain removal courtesy of the included BISSELL ® PET PRO OXY Spot & Stain Urine Eliminator with StainProtect ® Formula, our most powerful portable stain removal formula.

Dual tank system to keep clean water and formula separate from dirty water, pet hair, dirt, and debris.

The Little Green® HydroSteam® Pet is the third cleaner from BISSELL to feature the groundbreaking HydroSteam® Technology. Following the launch of the CrossWave® HydroSteam® multi-surface cleaner and Revolution® HydroSteam® Pet carpet cleaner earlier this year, BISSELL continues its commitment to revolutionizing home cleaning for every surface.

The new Little Green® HydroSteam® Pet portable deep cleaner doesn't just clean up after pets, it helps save them, too. When you buy a BISSELL® product, Every Purchase Saves Pets™ through its support of BISSELL Pet Foundation®, a non-profit organization dedicated to reducing pet homelessness.

To learn more about the BISSELL® brand and the Little Green® HydroSteam® Pet cleaner visit https://www.bissell.com.

*in Steam Only mode. Reference instructions in user guide. Tested on new polyester. Results may vary.

About BISSELL Homecare, Inc.

BISSELL is committed to helping people and their pets share happy, healthy homes. From patenting the improved carpet sweeper in 1876 to debuting the revolutionary CrossWave® wet-dry cleaning machine 140 years later, BISSELL continues to thoughtfully innovate pet-inspired products for every type of home, delivering a true clean you can see, feel, and smell. Family-owned with a unique dedication to and love for pets, BISSELL® is the pet-inspired homecare brand you can feel good about purchasing. Through its support of BISSELL Pet Foundation®, every purchase of a BISSELL® product helps save a homeless pet in need. Find us on Instagram, TikTok and Facebook.

Media Contact:

pr@BISSELL.com

The new Little Green HydroSteam Pet. (PRNewsfoto/BISSELL Homecare, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE BISSELL Homecare, Inc.