Axel Springer Partners with Connatix to Drive Video Engagement

Global agreement will enhance digital news brands' digital monetization and user experience

BERLIN and NEW YORK, Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Axel Springer SE, a media and technology company active in more than 40 countries, today announced a long-term partnership with Connatix, the leading video technology company for premium publishers and advertisers, to power online video engagement. The partnership will fuel Axel Springer's continued efforts to drive revenue for its publishers, enabling the media brands to further engage readers with their video content by leveraging Connatix's technology. The partnership underscores both companies' commitment to building an innovative, yet sustainable business model for digital quality journalism.

Connatix is a next-generation video technology platform for publishers. We believe in the power of engaging content and are on a mission to help publishers deliver successful videos without compromise. (PRNewsfoto/Connatix) (PRNewswire)

"Connatix shares our dedication to ensuring publishers remain financially viable and competitive in the digital age," said Mathias Sanchez, SVP Global Strategic Partnerships at Axel Springer. "Their cutting-edge technology enables us to unlock new revenue opportunities for our media brands. We look forward to leveraging Connatix's solutions in new ways as the industry continues to transform itself with the adoption of advancements like generative contextual AI."

The partnership will, in a first step, comprise Axel Springer's German media brands WELT and BILD, including the BOOK Family, B.Z., SPORT BILD, AUTO BILD and COMPUTER BILD. With Connatix's integrated player, ad server and exchange, the media brands will be able to grow and optimize video strategies. Additionally, they will be able to generate additional revenue by leveraging Connatix's video solutions to allow advertisers to precisely target their video campaigns against contextually relevant content. Connatix will provide Axel Springer with several benefits, including access to the leading Demand-Side Platforms (DSP), cookieless contextual targeting, and transparent reporting. With its technology, Connatix enhances the regular digital video monetization for Axel Springer's media brands via Media Impact and Ad Alliance.

"We are thrilled to join forces and partner with Axel Springer, one of the world's leading digital publishers and a company that shares our strong commitment to innovation and excellence in publishing," said Bill Swanson, SVP, EMEA. "Our best-in-class video technology will empower Axel Springer to tap into the power of online video and innovate to help drive the future of digital publishing."

The news also bolsters Connatix's overseas expansion as global demand for Connatix's video solutions continues to grow. Following the opening of its UK office and the appointment of Bill Swanson as SVP of EMEA in 2022, Connatix's investments in video innovation and cookieless targeting has enabled the company to build relationships with the leading publishers and advertisers in the U.K. and across Continental Europe.

About Axel Springer

Axel Springer is a media and technology company and active in more than 40 countries. By providing information across its diverse media brands (among others BILD, WELT, INSIDER, POLITICO) and classifieds portals (StepStone Group and AVIV Group) Axel Springer SE empowers people to make free decisions for their lives.

Today, the transformation from a traditional print media company to Europe's leading digital publisher has been successfully accomplished. The next goal has been identified: Axel Springer wants to become global market leader in digital content and digital classifieds through accelerated growth. The company is headquartered in Berlin and employs more than 18,000 people worldwide.

About Connatix

Connatix is a video technology company that powers the world's stories with effortless, empowering, and inspiring solutions. Through a proprietary full-stack platform, Connatix helps publishers deliver, monetize, analyze and create video, while providing advertisers with premium video inventory and precise Deep Contextual™ targeting. Sitting at the forefront of innovation, Connatix leverages the power of AI to optimize revenue and ensure relevancy, efficiency and scale across campaigns.

Connatix currently works with 350+ publisher groups across thousands of sites and leading brands and agencies. The private equity-backed business has been named an AdExchanger Programmatic Power Player for two consecutive years and included on the Inc. 5000 list of the fastest growing companies for three consecutive years. Founded in 2014, Connatix is headquartered in New York City and continues to expand its global footprint with offices in London, Cluj-Napoca, and Tel Aviv.

Press Contact

Sandra Goetz

E-Mail: Sandra.Goetz@przentrale.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Connatix