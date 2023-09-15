Life Time Continues Pickleball Expansion with Opening of 22 Courts at Life Time Kingwood in Humble, TX on September 15

Houston to become Life Time's largest pickleball market with 100+ courts

HOUSTON, Sept. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Life Time (NYSE:LTH), the nation's premier healthy lifestyle brand and largest provider of pickleball courts, programming and leagues, is opening its largest outdoor pickleball development with 22 new courts opening adjacent to its Kingwood club in Humble, Texas on Sept. 15. Life Time currently operates nearly 600 permanent pickleball courts across its network of athletic country clubs in North America.

Life Time Kingwood Outdoor Pickleball will feature premier courts and multiple viewing areas and a new pro shop building with pickleball gear and equipment including JOOLA paddles, Franklin pickleballs, men’s and women’s apparel and more. The pro shop will also feature a LifeCafe and patio seating for players and spectators. (PRNewswire)

The new pickleball addition will feature premier courts and multiple viewing areas and a new pro shop building with pickleball gear and equipment including JOOLA paddles, Franklin pickleballs, men's and women's apparel and more. The pro shop will also feature a LifeCafe and patio seating for players and spectators.

"We continue to see exponential demand for pickleball programming at our Houston courts and are thrilled for our Kingwood location to become another pickleball destination in the area," said Albert Ramos, Life Time's Houston Area Director. "Our network of athletic country clubs offering pickleball across the Houston region ensures our members always have somewhere they can play for competition or for fun."

The opening of Life Time Kingwood Outdoor Pickleball and new outdoor courts coming to its Sugarland and Champions clubs marks a milestone as Houston will become the Company's largest market for pickleball play in 2024 with more than 100 permanent courts.

With the explosive growth of the sport over the past few years, quality courts and programming are in high demand at all levels. Life Time has added clinics, leagues and tournaments to create a premier pickleball experience and the new Kingwood location will fast-become a go-to destination. The new courts will play host to a Major League Pickleball college players event on September 16th and 17th.

Up next in Houston, Life Time will open five additional pickleball courts with a lounge space at its new Life Time Shenandoah athletic country club, which is set to open in The Woodlands later this year.

Pickleball is the fastest growing sport in the nation. According to the APP Tour's Pickleball Participation Report, there are 36.5 million pickleball players in the United States.

Since early 2022, Life Time has constructed both indoor and outdoor courts at a rate of five new courts per week, many with viewing areas, stadium seating, social lounges and more. The addition of the courts in the Houston market will contribute to Life Time's goal of exceeding 1,000 pickleball courts by the end of 2024. The company currently has nearly 600 permanent courts across its athletic country clubs in the United States and Canada.

