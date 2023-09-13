RADIAL POWER AND UNIRAC FORGE STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP TO ENHANCE RENEWABLE ENERGY SOLUTIONS WITH SOLAR RACKING AND ENGINEERING EXPERTISE

NEW YORK, Sept. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Radial Power announced a strategic partnership with leading solar racking manufacturer Unirac as the exclusive provider of solar racking solutions for Radial Power's national portfolio of sustainability projects. By utilizing Unirac's expertise in engineering, Radial Power can ensure seamless and efficient project implementation across its development portfolio while maintaining the highest quality standards and identifying cost-savings for large-scale portfolio owners.

"We are excited to build on our collaboration with Unirac through this strategic partnership," said John Bates, CEO of Radial Power. "Unirac's solar racking solutions have consistently demonstrated exceptional performance and reliability in our projects. By exclusively partnering with Unirac on racking and leveraging their engineering capabilities, we are confident in achieving even greater efficiency and cost savings, ultimately benefiting our clients and advancing the adoption of clean energy solutions."

The partnership between Radial Power and Unirac is a testament to both companies' commitment to sustainability and advancing the renewable energy industry. By combining Radial Power's expertise in renewable energy development and Unirac's proficiency in solar racking and engineering, the collaboration will pave the way for greater innovation and progress.

"Unirac is excited to enter into this strategic partnership with Radial Power," said Peter Lorenz, CEO of Unirac. "This is a new way of collaborating with a large developer, allowing Unirac to fully utilize the breadth of its product portfolio and depth of its engineering services. Unirac's full system design services, site assessment capabilities and EPC collaboration, have enabled Radial Power to scale quickly and efficiently. Unirac is looking forward to continued collaboration with Radial Power and helping them bring DG solutions to the market."

With a shared vision for a greener future, Radial Power and Unirac are poised to make significant strides in the renewable energy sector. The partnership represents a powerful alliance that will unlock new opportunities, improve operational efficiency, and deliver sustainable energy solutions to clients.

Radial Power offers multi-year, multi-solution programs tailored to the unique needs of its clients. These comprehensive programs provide long-term value and benefits towards climate, sustainability, and commercial goals. By partnering with Radial Power, clients gain access to a suite of renewable energy solutions, including solar systems, battery energy storage, EV charging stations, and solar carports. The integration of these technologies helps clients reduce their carbon footprint and contribute to a cleaner environment, while unlocking significant cost savings over time. Radial Power's forward-thinking approach and commitment to delivering lasting results make them a trusted partner for large real estate portfolio owners seeking to enhance their properties while making a positive impact on the planet.

About Radial Power:

Radial Power is a privately-owned, developer-owner-operator of distributed clean energy assets across large real estate portfolios. Founded in 2022, Radial Power assists owners of large real estate portfolios develop programs across multiple U.S. state and utility regulatory jurisdictions to achieve their ESG, climate, and renewable energy objectives. Radial Power provides its partners and customers with both asset and portfolio-level turn-key integrated commercial & industrial solutions, including developing, owning, and operating photovoltaic solar, BESS, and EV charging solutions. Radial Power is jointly owned by investment affiliates of energyRe and Lotus Infrastructure Partners and has offices in Houston and New York. For more information, visit www.radialpower.com

About Unirac

A pioneer in solar racking, Unirac has been North America's leading manufacturer of solar PV mounting systems for over two decades. The premier U.S. solar racking manufacturer with products that outlive their warranties, Unirac has more than 12.5 GW of experience and over 2,500,000 installations that back up their engineering service and supply-chain excellence. Unirac is committed to being a partner throughout the full project lifecycle. At Unirac, Better Solar Starts Here. Learn more at www.unirac.com.

