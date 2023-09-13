Genie and The Pro Football Hall of Fame Launch Partnership at 2023 Enshrinement Week

Uniting Two Brands with Storied Histories of Innovation and Integrity

MOUNT HOPE, Ohio, Sept. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Genie® Company, a leading innovator in garage door opener technology, is delighted to announce a partnership with the Pro Football Hall of Fame, a hallmark alliance that combines the power of innovation with the spirit of legendary achievement.

This partnership marks the beginning of an exciting journey for The Genie Company and the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

As the makers of some of the most trusted and innovative garage door openers in the world, The Genie Company has long been synonymous with reliability and performance. Now, The Genie Company is proud to partner with the Pro Football Hall of Fame, an institution that embodies excellence, dedication, and the pursuit of greatness.

This partnership is more than a union of two iconic brands: it's a celebration of shared values. The Genie Company and the Pro Football Hall of Fame both understand the importance of teamwork, dedication to excellence, and the pursuit of innovation. Just as the Hall of Fame recognizes and honors the finest football players and contributors in the history of the sport, The Genie Company is dedicated to providing homeowners with the finest in garage door opener technology.

"We are thrilled to be partnering with the Pro Football Hall of Fame," said Mike Kridel, President of The Genie Company. "As a company deeply committed to innovation and elevating everyday experiences, we see this partnership as a natural fit, and we look forward to contributing to the rich tapestry of football history and sharing with the fans the sport's enduring spirit."

"The Pro Football Hall of Fame takes great pride in honoring the exceptional athletes who have shaped the sport we all love," said Jim Porter, President of the Pro Football Hall of Fame. "Having Genie as a partner and aligning their legacy of innovation over the past one hundred years with the evolution of the Game, provides another storyline for our fans to enjoy."

About the Genie Company

The Genie® Company based in Mt. Hope, Ohio, is a leading manufacturer of smart, connected garage door openers and accessories for residential and commercial applications. The Genie Company was built on customer focus and continues to be one of America's best known and trusted brands. Innovations like Aladdin Connect and BenchSentry, deliver safe, secure, and convenient solutions that offer our customers peace of mind to easily fit their lifestyles. More information at GenieCompany.com.

Aladdin Connect, BenchSentry and all related marks are trademarks of The Genie Company.

About the Pro Football Hall of Fame:

Located in Canton, Ohio, the birthplace of the National Football League, the Pro Football Hall of Fame is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit institution with the Mission to Honor the Greatest of the Game, Preserve its History, Promote its Values, & Celebrate Excellence Together.

The Pro Football Hall of Fame is accredited by the American Alliance of Museums. AAM accreditation is national recognition for the museum's commitment to excellence and the highest professional standards of museum operation and public service.

Hundreds of thousands of fans from across the globe travel to Canton annually to experience an inspirational, interactive museum that chronicles America's most popular sport. Fans can also enjoy the Hall of Fame Store at the Hall, and online at www.profootballhof.com/store, for merchandise from all 32 NFL clubs plus the Hall of Fame. Proceeds from the Store support the Hall's Mission.

