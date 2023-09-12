Unisys Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Conferences

BLUE BELL, Pa., Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Unisys (NYSE: UIS) announces that executive leadership will present and host one-on-one meetings in the following upcoming investor conferences:

September 21, 2023 – Peter A. Altabef , Chair and Chief Executive Officer of Unisys, will present at the Sidoti Virtual Small Cap Conference at 1:45 p.m. ET . Executive leadership, including Deb McCann , chief financial officer of Unisys, will also attend the event on September 20 and September 21, 2023 .

October 4, 2023 – Deb McCann will present at the Deutsche Bank Leveraged Finance Conference in Scottsdale, Ariz. , at 1 p.m. ET .

Investors interested in arranging meetings with Unisys executives should contact the respective conference representatives. The live webcast, as well as the replay of the presentations, will be accessible from the Unisys Investor Website at www.unisys.com/investor.

About Unisys

Unisys is a global technology solutions company that powers breakthroughs for the world's leading organizations. Our solutions – digital workplace; cloud, applications & infrastructure; enterprise computing; and business process – help our clients challenge the status quo and create new possibilities. To learn how we deliver breakthroughs for our clients – and have been pushing the possible for 150 years – visit unisys.com and follow us on LinkedIn. #Unisys150.

RELEASE NO.: 0912/9920

Unisys and other Unisys products and services mentioned herein, as well as their respective logos, are trademarks or registered trademarks of Unisys Corporation. Any other brand or product referenced herein is acknowledged to be a trademark or registered trademark of its respective holder.

UIS-C

View original content:

SOURCE Unisys Corporation