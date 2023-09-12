Skyview Capital Acquires Faneuil, LLC Through its Portfolio Company Continuum Global Solutions

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Skyview Capital, a global private investment firm, announced that it has acquired Faneuil, LLC, a leading business process outsourcing ("BPO") company specializing in customer experience and technical support services for Public Utilities, Government and Healthcare clients, through its portfolio company Continuum Global Solutions. Terms were not disclosed.

The strategic acquisition of Faneuil bolsters Continuum's expansion strategy and strengthens its position as a global leader in the BPO industry. Faneuil has a strong track record in delivering BPO solutions across a range of industries and shares Continuum's commitment to service quality, operational excellence, and technological innovation.

As part of the acquisition, Continuum has been working closely with Faneuil's leadership team and employees to ensure a smooth transition and integration process to realize synergies and continue the growth process for the combined company.

"The acquisition of Faneuil is another key step in our growth agenda," says Michael Flodin, CEO of Continuum Global Solutions. "Faneuil's experienced management team and focus on delivering exceptional service aligns with our strategy. Keeping the current team in place with the existing long-term clients, along with our innovative service technology offerings, align perfectly with our future vision of transforming customer experiences."

Skyview has been the owner and financial sponsor of Continuum Global Solutions since 2019 and has supported the company's various growth initiatives through strategic acquisitions and operational transformation. "We are very pleased to support Continuum's acquisition of Faneuil," said Naeem Arastu, Managing Director at Skyview. "This acquisition is a testament to Continuum's strong track record of growth and innovation."

About Skyview Capital, LLC

Skyview Capital is a global private investment firm which specializes in the acquisition and management of mission critical enterprises in the areas of technology, telecommunications, business services and manufacturing. For more information, please visit www.skyviewcapital.com.

About Continuum Global Solutions, LLC

Continuum Global Solutions partners with top companies around the world to deliver customer care services through its global network of contact centers. Continuum serves global Fortune 500 clients that rely on its vast expertise in customer care management to improve their customers' experience. Continuum customer care and call center solutions leverage world-class voice, chat, email, and social technologies. More than 13,000 employees serve top-tier clients across multiple industry verticals. Additional information on Continuum can be found on its website, www.continuumgbl.com.

