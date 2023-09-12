Practice Skin Self-Care in Honor of Self-Improvement Month With Gundry MD Dark Spot Diminisher

Gundry MD Polyphenol Dark Spot Diminisher, a Potent Serum Expertly Formulated With Polyphenol Extracts to Help Diminish The Visibility of Uneven Skin Tone

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- September is Self-Improvement Month, a time to focus on becoming the best version of ourselves. One aspect of self-improvement that often gets overlooked is taking care of our skin from the inside out and using topical skincare to support the effects of a healthy diet. According to Dr. Gundry, our skin is a reflection of our gut health. Taking care of your skin is not just about looking good; it's about feeling good and improving your overall well-being. Healthy skin plays a vital role in boosting self-confidence and promoting good health. When your skin looks and feels its best, it can positively impact your self-esteem and overall self-image.

Gundry MD Polyphenol Dark Spot Diminisher is a groundbreaking serum formulated to tackle dark spots on all skin types, even the most sensitive. Users can unlock a healthier, more vibrant-looking skin tone by minimizing the look of sunspots, age spots, and liver spots. (PRNewswire)

One of the first steps in taking care of your skin is incorporating more polyphenol-rich foods, like berries and dark greens, and cutting sugary/processed foods. Next would be to combat existing damage. World-renowned doctor, Dr. Steven Gundry, recommends tackling uneven skin tone with the Gundry MD™ Dark Spot Diminisher . This exceptional serum is designed to visibly diminish uneven skin tone effectively. Suitable for all skin types, this serum is specially crafted with powerful polyphenol extracts, antioxidants, and vitamins to nourish your skin, resulting in a more youthful, revitalized glow. By incorporating a product like the Dark Spot Diminisher into your self-improvement routine, you're not only enhancing your skin's appearance but also boosting your self-confidence and overall sense of well-being.*

What is Gundry MD Polyphenol Dark Spot Diminisher?

Gundry MD Polyphenol Dark Spot Diminisher is a revolutionary serum designed to help combat the visible consequences of sun exposure, such as unsightly sun spots, age spots, and liver spots. This scientifically advanced formula is a game-changer, specifically tailored to cater to sensitive skin types, offering a practical solution for those in search of skin tone rejuvenation and a return to youthful radiance. What sets Gundry MD Polyphenol Dark Spot Diminisher apart is its distinctive blend of gentle yet potent ingredients. This unique formulation not only targets and helps reduce the appearance of existing dark spots but also works to combat the emergence of new ones. The secret weapon in this transformative serum is the infusion of polyphenol extracts. Polyphenols act as a protective barrier against the harmful effects of environmental factors, aiding in the restoration of youthful vitality to the skin. With consistent use, this cutting-edge formula works its wonders, gradually unveiling a healthier, more vibrant complexion.*

What Ingredients Are in Gundry MD Polyphenol Dark Spot Diminisher?

Sweetesse Arctic Meadowsweet Extract: Help promote a revitalized and healthier complexion by harnessing the power of polyphenols.*

Blueberry Fruit Extract: Enhances skin firmness, tone, and radiance while combating the appearance of oxidative damage through its rich source of resveratrol, a potent polyphenol.*

Granpowder Lumière-DP: Helps minimize the look of fine lines and wrinkles and imparts a healthy glow through its infusion of real Diamond Powder.*

Superox-C: Provides unparalleled benefits to the skin through its one-of-a-kind Vitamin C levels that are approximately 100 times that of an orange, This powerful ingredient is extracted from the Kakadu plum which has been identified as a superfruit.*

Acai Fruit Extract: Nourish your skin and support skin health with antioxidants, essential vitamins (B1, B2, B3, E, and C), and vital Omega-3 fatty acids from acai fruits.*

Brightenyl: Supports radiant, even skin by seamlessly collaborating with your skin's natural microflora.*

Where to Purchase Gundry MD Polyphenol Dark Spot Diminisher

Gundry MD Polyphenol Dark Spot Diminisher can be purchased on the Gundry MD website for $120.00 with a 90-day purchase price guarantee.

Gundry MD Polyphenol Dark Spot Diminisher Suggested Use

For the best results of the Gundry MD Polyphenol Dark Spot Diminisher incorporate this advanced serum into your regimen twice daily by applying a dime-sized amount to dark marks, age spots, sun spots, or any areas of discoloration.

About Gundry MD

Founded in 2015, Gundry MD is dedicated to providing cutting-edge solutions to its users by using science-backed ingredients to offer a boost in metabolism, all-day energy, smooth, easy digestion, and a youthful-feeling mind and body. Based on his many years of nutrition research, Dr. Gundry helps create every Gundry MD product. Best-selling Gundry MD products include Dark Spot Diminisher , Bio Complete 3, and Polyphenol-Rich Olive Oil . All Gundry MD products come with a 90-day purchase price guarantee if you are unsatisfied. For more information, visit gundrymd.com or @gundrymd on Instagram and Facebook .

About Dr. Gundry

Founder of Gundry MD, Dr. Steven Gundry is known for being one of the world's top cardiothoracic surgeons, as well as medical director at The International Heart and Lung Institute and The Centers for Restorative Medicine in Palm Springs, Beverly Hills, and Santa Barbara. He has spent the past 25 years helping people restore their health by optimizing nutrition and lifestyle choices. Steven Gundry, MD is also the host of the health podcast, The Dr. Gundry Podcast , and author of four New York Times best-selling books including The Plant Paradox ™ which details his famous lectin-free Plant Paradox Diet. His upcoming book available January 2024, Gut Check provides the keys to unlocking optimal gut health, allowing our bodies, and their microbiome, to function at their highest potential. For more information, visit drgundry.com and the Dr. Gundry YouTube channel .

*All individuals are unique. Your results can and will vary.

