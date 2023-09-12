Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Acquires Morgan, Trevathan & Gunn, Inc.

ROLLING MEADOWS, Ill., Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. today announced the acquisition of Benton, Kentucky-based Morgan, Trevathan & Gunn, Inc. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Logo (PRNewsfoto/Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.) (PRNewswire)

Morgan, Trevathan & Gunn is a retail insurance broker specializing in the trucking industry for clients in Kentucky and nearby states. Chris Gunn, Michael Martin, Jimmy Boling, Brett Conyers and their team will remain in their current location under the direction of Bumpy Triche, head of Gallagher's Mid-South retail property/casualty brokerage operations.

"With expertise dating to the Great Depression, Morgan, Trevathan & Gunn expands our growth opportunities in the transportation space," said J. Patrick Gallagher, Jr., Chairman, President and CEO. "I am very pleased to welcome Chris, Michael, Jimmy, Brett and their associates to Gallagher."

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG), a global insurance brokerage, risk management and consulting services firm, is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, Illinois. Gallagher provides these services in approximately 130 countries around the world through its owned operations and a network of correspondent brokers and consultants.

Investors: Ray Iardella, VP - Investor Relations Media: Paul Day, Communications Manager 630-285-3661/ ray_iardella@ajg.com 630-285-5946/ paul_day1@ajg.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.