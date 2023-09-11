TRADEZERO USA INC. COMPLETES ACQUISITION OF KOONCE SECURITIES LLC ENABLING SELF-CLEARING

NEW YORK, Sept. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On Friday, August 4, 2023, TradeZero USA Inc., a subsidiary of TradeZero Holding Corp. ("TradeZero") which operates broker-dealer subsidiaries in the United States, the Bahamas and Canada providing next-generation online trading platforms for active retail traders, completed its acquisition of Koonce Securities LLC ("Koonce Securities"). The acquisition will enable Koonce Securities to clear securities trades for the TradeZero group of broker dealers.

The Koonce acquisition will eventually allow the TradeZero broker dealers to receive dedicated treatment and service...

"The Koonce acquisition will eventually allow the TradeZero broker dealers to receive dedicated treatment and service from our in-house clearing team, resulting in a better client experience for end user TradeZero clients," stated Daniel Pipitone, CEO of TradeZero Holding Corp.

TradeZero was founded in 2015 by a team that leveraged decades of collective operating and trading experience to build a next-generation trading platform tailored to the needs of the ever-growing community of active retail traders.

Through its broker dealer subsidiaries, TradeZero offers retail traders commission-free stock trading and direct market center access to U.S. equities and equity options trading. Active retail traders choose the TradeZero for its suite of advanced desktop, web-based and mobile platforms; professional-grade market access; sophisticated trading tools; and 24x7 live customer service.

TradeZero also offers robust short selling capability with its proprietary, patent pending Short Locate Services, which allow clients to source locates and pre-borrows in non-easy to borrow securities. In 2020, 2021, and 2022, TradeZero was named Best Broker for Short Selling by the Benzinga Global Fintech Awards. TradeZero also offers extended trading hours of 4 am to 8 pm ET.

About TradeZero

TradeZero Holding Corp. owns TradeZero America, Inc., a U.S. broker-dealer that is a member of The New York Stock Exchange, NYSE Arca, Inc., NYSE American LLC, Nasdaq, Nasdaq BX, Cboe EDGX Exchange, Inc. and FINRA. TradeZero Holding Corp. also owns TradeZero Canada Securities ULC, a CIRO registered dealer in Ontario and TradeZero, Inc., a Bahamas based broker-dealer registered with the SCB. TradeZero's innovative features and capabilities for stock shorting accommodate all types of retail traders, especially the active trader. Visit https://www.tradezero.com for more information.

View original content:

SOURCE TradeZero USA Inc.