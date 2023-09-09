America Haunts Unveils What Makes Truly Legendary Haunted Attractions

Names Top 5 Haunts with a Proven Reputation in Fear-Based Entertainment

DALLAS, Sept. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Haunt fans and their fearful friends are gearing up for thrilling experiences this haunt season. The proven haunted attractions in the business will not disappoint and satisfy the cravings for fright fun. The megahaunts draw tens of thousands of visitors each Halloween season that hunger for bountiful screams and adrenaline highs.

America Haunts named the most Legendary Haunted Attractions in the U.S. in 2023. (PRNewswire)

America Haunts, the top authority on haunted entertainment, has unveiled its list of the top five legendary haunts.

Insiders clamor to buy tickets now and go early in the season for the most intense scares as they are particular about their scare entertainment dollars. Haunted house enthusiasts are looking for haunts with a track record of scaring the bravest of souls, as sure as the moon in the night sky. Only a few haunts rise to legendary levels and meet the steep requirements to be bestowed the status. Legendary attractions must have:

More than two decades of experience luring the masses

Ingenious and original formulations by the masterminds at the attraction

High-quality set design and detail

An army of dedicated and talented scare actors

Variety of scaring tactics from psychological horror to jump scares that keep the experience unpredictable and new

Strict adherence to safety standards

Incorporate innovative technology to make the experience behind the scenes efficient and powerful while the illusions in the scenes are mind-blowing.

America Haunts, the top authority on haunted entertainment, has unveiled its list of the top five legendary haunted attractions across the country that promise to leave visitors trembling with fear and excitement.

Thrillvania est. 1996 - Dallas, Texas: A Dark Dominion

Nestled deep within 50 wooded acres east of Dallas, Thrillvania holds the keys to this dark dominion filled with spirits, werewolves, and horrors. The combination of a haunted manor, trail through Voodoo Bayao, and its old burial grounds frighten souls to the third degree with jump scares, adrenaline spikes, and instinctive screams. The profound, malformed, hideous creatures appear cursed, given the realism. It's a sight to behold.

Spooky Woods est. 1985- High Point, North Carolina: Forest of Fear

Spooky Woods was born almost four decades ago when the owner found that his family's forested property had the eerily unexplainable happenings that made it the perfect place to build out immersive and terrifying traditions. Whether navigating a haunted maze, axe throwing, confronting chainsaw-wielding maniacs, or exhilarating zipline tours, Club Spooky, or laser tag, Spooky Woods delivers legendary nights for Halloween-season memories.

Bennett's Curse est. 2001 - Baltimore, Maryland: Four Haunts of Fright

The Mid-Atlantic region is known for its concentration of haunt industry powerhouses. Bennett's Curse stands apart by pushing the boundaries of fear through its four distinct and highly themed haunted attractions in a single visit which include The House of the Demons, Halloween 3D, Ravenbrook Asylum, and Legends of Halloween. Its rise to fame started at Blob's Park, but has since scored legions of screaming fans entranced by their 'fright might' at their megahaunt location in Eastpoint in Dundalk.

Beast est. 1991 - Kansas City, Missouri: The Ultimate Haunted House

Beast is aptly named as this legend unleashes a relentless onslaught of scares in an entertainment district surrounded by highly competitive and world-renowned haunts. This multi-story haunt is known for its ultra-realistic, gritty scenes from medieval castle times to a swamp where evil lurks. With its attention to detail and intense scares, Beast is credited with pioneering the open format where visitor paths have a different terrifying experience no matter where they turn.

Spooky World est. 1991- Boston, Massachusetts: Nightmare New England

Spooky World's legendary haunt went big to draw in horror fans over three decades ago. With multiple attractions, it's a Halloween extravaganza. By day, the park has go-karts, mini golf, and batting cages, then transforms in the evenings to inflict terror on the souls that enter. Visitors are especially roused by the technology and illusions that leave them spellbound and exhilarated after braving this boundless world of fright.

Legendary haunts reign supreme in delivering heart-pounding thrills through their spine-chilling haunted woods, unleashing extreme curses and introducing larger-than-life beasts that captivate and mesmerize within their haunted world. As the fall season unfurls, this exhilarating adventure is perfectly complemented by the delectable aroma of apple cider donuts and a sprinkle of pumpkin spice, turning every visit into a bloody-nice way to embrace the new Halloween season!

About America Haunts

America Haunts is the national association of premier haunted attractions dedicated to fear-based entertainment excellence and originality. Their collective annual visitors exceed more than a million people. America Haunts' members are recognized for their longevity in the industry, driven by professionalism, technical expertise, innovation, and a penchant for generating screams for fun and excitement.

America Haunts the national haunt industry association of premiere haunted attractions and haunted houses. www.americahaunts.com (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE America Haunts