Stellar Health and Arkansas Health Network Partner to Improve Health Outcomes Across the State

Stellar continues to build their presence in the Arkansas market by partnering with the leading Clinically Integrated Network in the state

NEW YORK, Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Stellar Health (Stellar), a healthcare technology company focused on activating value-based arrangements, announced today a partnership with Little Rock-based Arkansas Health Network (AHN), one of Arkansas' leading Clinically Integrated Network's (CIN). The partnership offers Arkansas Health Network's network of providers access to Stellar's platform, which uses technology, behavioral economics, and monthly payments for value-based actions in an innovative solution to advance the quality of care delivered. Stellar launched in 2018 and is currently used by twenty thousand providers across the United States, supporting and managing over 1,000,000 patient lives.

Stellar Health Partners with Arkansas Health Network (PRNewswire)

"At Arkansas Health Network, we remain committed to advancing patient-centric care and achieving the highest standards in healthcare excellence," said Bob Sarkar, President & CEO of Arkansas Health Network. "We look forward to partnering with Stellar Health to improve the quality of care across our network."

"AHN is committed to helping our providers succeed in value-based care and, as part of that commitment, we work hard to offer new tools and technologies to enable that success. Stellar Health's provider incentive program helps us continue to improve patient health, increase efficiency, and lower costs," said Camille Wilson, Market VP of Population Health at Arkansas Health Network.

Designed to improve health outcomes, Stellar's modern-tech, cloud-based, point-of-care platform leverages historical patient information to prompt primary care providers and their care teams with granular action recommendations within their daily workflow. Stellar will support Arkansas Health Network to offer real-time incentives tied to the completion of these high-value actions, rewarding providers and care team members within their network that are going above and beyond to deliver exceptional care to thousands of patients.

Stellar has been partnering with providers in Arkansas since 2021, and in 2022 Stellar administered a survey across participating practices and found improved staff satisfaction and engagement across practices using the Stellar platform. "Stellar is super easy to use, not disruptive, really a pleasant surprise. Anyone can do it and get good at it." - Office Manager from a participating practice in Arkansas. In 2023, Stellar was honored to be recognized by KLAS with a Points of Light award for successful collaboration with our payor and provider partners for improving patient outcomes and clinical condition management through incentivizing primary care practice staff.

"We are thrilled to expand our participating providers in Arkansas by partnering with AHN. Arkansas Health Network has consistently demonstrated a commitment to their providers by investing in resources to support their practices," said Alicia Voorhees, Vice President of Network Engagement at Stellar. "By offering the Stellar platform to their practices, AHN is furthering their efforts to drive improved patient outcomes while simultaneously rewarding practices for their hard work."

The partnership aligns with the core of Stellar's mission, to empower primary care practices to deliver value-based care that always keeps the patient top of mind. "Arkansas is one of our high priority states. We have a lot of great momentum with over 1,600 providers signed up actively leveraging our platform. Our goal is to have more providers participating and earning their fair share in value-based care." - Michael Meng, Stellar CEO

About Stellar Health: Stellar Health ("Stellar") is a healthcare technology company focused on enabling success across the value-based care ("VBC") continuum by bridging the incentive gap between providers and payors. The Stellar solution is the first point-of-care, cloud-based platform that helps primary care providers continually engage with their patients by providing them real-time information and tangible action-based incentives for improving quality of care. With Stellar, providers can achieve a range of VBC goals, like improving quality scores and optimizing the patient care journey through transitions of care and high-value referrals, all with the objective of improving patient health. For more information on Stellar Health, visit www.stellar.health .

About Arkansas Health Network: Arkansas Health Network is a physician driven, Clinically Integrated Network (CIN) initiative that builds on the strengths of participating providers to improve patient health, increase efficiency and enable physicians to succeed in today's changing health care delivery and reimbursement environments. AHN is a wholly owned subsidiary of CHI St. Vincent, which is a part of the national non-profit CommonSpirit Health. AHN currently manages over 138,000 lives and 3,700 providers within their network — which includes 28 inpatient facilities and 25 skilled nursing facilities across Arkansas. Over the last 5 years, AHN has saved Medicare $58 million; the highest total savings of any individual accountable care organization (ACO) participating in MSSP within CommonSpirit Health.

