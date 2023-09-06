Planet Smoothie Introduces All-New Bowls!

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. , Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Planet Smoothie® (www.PlanetSmoothie.com) is jazzing up its menu with a whole new dose of deliciousness – introducing an all-new selection of irresistible bowls: the Berry Brazilian, the PB & the Bee, the Dark &Dreamy, and available for a limited time only, the Mango Boba. For each of these bowls, guests can select their choice of açaí or dragon fruit base or a perfect taste of both with half-and-half of each.

Dig into these mouth-watering bowls, available now in stores and online at www.PlanetSmoothie.com.

Berry Brazilian: Your choice of açaí or dragon fruit base topped with strawberries, blueberries, bananas, granola and honey.

PB & the Bee: Your choice of açaí or dragon fruit base topped with peanut butter, blueberries, bananas, granola and honey.

Dark & Dreamy: Your choice of açaí or dragon fruit base topped with strawberries, bananas, coconut, mini dark chocolate chips and granola.

Mango Boba: Your choice of açaí or dragon fruit base topped with granola, fresh strawberries, bananas and mango boba.

"We are thrilled to introduce our new lineup of freshly prepared bowls to our valued guests," said Nicole Butcher, director of marketing at Kahala Brands™, parent company of Planet Smoothie. "Perfect for breakfast, a mid-day snack, or even as a healthier end-of-day treat, each of our new bowls is a harmonious blend of vibrant flavors that will leave you satisfied and your tastebuds happy."

About Planet Smoothie

Planet Smoothie®, intent on redefining the smoothie category, is among the country's top smoothie concepts. The brand appeals to a demographic of loyal, active and occasion-driven customers who want to live a healthier lifestyle. Planet Smoothie offers smoothies made with real fruit that are lower calorie, lower sugar, and higher protein options, giving customers a quick, portable snack or meal replacement. The brand's menu is organized into lifestyle categories to assist customers in finding the smoothie that helps them to achieve their personal goals, including protein, energy and bowl categories. The Planet Smoothie brand operates approximately 150 locations in over 25 states. In 2015, Planet Smoothie was acquired by Scottsdale, Arizona-based Kahala Brands™, one of the fastest growing franchising companies in the world with a portfolio of nearly 30 fast-casual and quick-service restaurant brands with approximately 3,000 locations in 35 countries. For more information visit www.PlanetSmoothie.com.

For more information about Kahala Brands, visit www.KahalaBrands.com

