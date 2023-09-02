Farmers Insurance® Deploys to Help Customers Impacted by Hurricane Idalia; Establishes Relief Sites in Florida and Georgia

WOODLAND HILLS, Calif., Sept. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Following Hurricane Idalia, Farmers Insurance® has established relief sites in Perry, Fla. and Valdosta, Ga., where customers impacted by the storm can meet directly with Farmers® claims representatives who specialize in catastrophe response.
Farmers, Foremost® and Bristol West® customers can file a claim and receive in-person assistance at the following locations in Florida and Georgia:
- Florida: Perry Winn-Dixie, 2057 S Byron Butler Parkway, Perry, FL 32348
- Georgia: Valdosta Home Depot, 1825 Norman Drive, Valdosta, GA 31601
Customers can also file a claim by:
- Visiting Farmers.com, Foremost.com or BristolWest.com
- Calling their agent
- Calling the 24-hour claims center:
- Customers can also use their Farmers, Foremost, or Bristol West mobile app
- For persons with a hearing or speech disability, please dial 711 to reach the federal Telecommunications Relay Service (TRS)
For more information about Farmers Insurance and its catastrophe response efforts, visit https://www.farmers.com/catastrophe/.
