Your fave fall-ternative drinks are back at Dutch Bros!

GRANTS PASS, Ore., Sept. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As the leaves and weather are changing for the new season, so is the Dutch Bros featured drink menu! Dutch Bros is officially in its pumpkin era. Starting today, customers can add a little extra spice to their day and order the Caramel Pumpkin Brûlée (as a breve, cold brew or freeze), the Sweater Weather Chai and last, but certainly not least, the Pumpkin Pie Frost!

Experience the full interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/9092655-dutch-bros-fall-drink-menu-is-back/

The Caramel Pumpkin Brûlée can be ordered as a Breve, Cold Brew or Freeze (Dutch Bros' blended coffee), featuring pumpkin and salted caramel flavors topped with Dutch Bros' signature Soft Top, pumpkin drizzle and raw sugar sprinks.

The Sweater Weather Chai features Dutch Bros Chai, a double shot of white coffee and white chocolate topped with Soft Top and cinnamon sprinks. It can be ordered hot or iced.

The Pumpkin Pie Frost features pumpkin flavor in a frost (Dutch Bros' version of a milkshake) and topped with whipped cream.

"Our customers love this season just as much as we do, so we're excited to bring back some fan-favorites," said Tana Davila, chief marketing officer at Dutch Bros. "At Dutch Bros, there's something for everyone, especially this fall. This drink lineup features all the cozy flavors of the season, from White Coffee espresso to pumpkin, caramel and cinnamon, the options are truly endless and waiting for you at your local Dutch Bros!"

White Coffee Quick Facts:

White coffee is roasted at a lower temperature and for half the time than regular coffee. It's half roasted and fully charged!

White coffee is higher in caffeine than Dutch Bros regular coffee.

White coffee tastes different from regular coffee. It has a distinct, nutty flavor that goes spectacularly with Chai.

Caramel Pumpkin Brûlée, Sweater Weather Chai and Pumpkin Frost are available through October 31.

About Dutch Bros

Dutch Bros Coffee is a drive-thru coffee company dedicated to making a massive difference one cup at a time. Headquartered in Grants Pass, Oregon, where it was founded in 1992 by Dane and Travis Boersma, it's now sharing the "Dutch Luv" with more than 750 locations in 15 states. Dutch Bros serves specialty coffee, smoothies, freezes, teas, an exclusive Dutch Bros Rebel™ energy drink and nitrogen-infused cold brew coffee. Its rich, proprietary coffee blend is handcrafted from start to finish.

In addition to its mission of speed, quality and service, Dutch Bros is committed to giving back to the communities it serves. Through its Dutch Bros Foundation and local operators and franchisees, the company donates several million dollars to causes across the country each year.

To learn more about Dutch Bros, visit www.dutchbros.com , follow Dutch Bros Coffee on Instagram , Facebook , Twitter , & TikTok , and download the Dutch Bros app to earn points and score rewards!

View original content:

SOURCE Dutch Bros Coffee