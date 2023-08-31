7-Eleven, Inc. Teams Up with Legendary Artist The Shoe Surgeon and College Football Stars to Design Series of Custom Cleats Benefitting Children's Miracle Network Hospitals®

Cleat Crew™ gives fans the chance to bid on cleats designed by college football athletes and win 7-Eleven and Speedway custom sneakers

IRVING, Texas, Aug. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- 7-Eleven, Inc. announced today that 7-Eleven® and Speedway® are teaming up with designer The Shoe Surgeon and nine of college football's biggest athletes to create a series of custom cleats as part of the retailer's first-ever Cleat Crew™ program. Each unique pair of cleats will be auctioned off to fans during the 2023 college football season, with proceeds benefiting Children's Miracle Network Hospitals. Plus, hundreds of fans will have the chance to win their own limited-edition kicks designed by The Shoe Surgeon via a 7Rewards® and Speedy Rewards® sweepstakes.

Known for his trailblazing approach to custom shoemaking and design, The Shoe Surgeon has collaborated with some of the nation's biggest brands and celebrities. Now, he's teaming up with some of college football's biggest stars to create custom cleat designs inspired by the athletes and the 7-Eleven family of brands.

All proceeds generated will benefit long-standing partner of 7-Eleven, Speedway and Stripes® stores, Children's Miracle Network Hospitals (CMN Hospitals). Proceeds from each shoe sale by auction will go to that player's local member hospital.

"This college football season, 7-Eleven is empowering these self-made athletes and creators to use their notoriety as a force for good," said Marissa Jarratt, 7-Eleven Executive Vice President, Chief Marketing & Sustainability Officer. "As a longtime supporter of Children's Miracle Network Hospitals, we're proud to partner with these local role models to raise funds and be champions for children in need."

The cleats – custom-designed by the athletes – will be revealed and available for auction weekly throughout the college football season. The full list of participating athletes and weekly auction schedule will be revealed in the coming weeks.*

Starting today through October 31, 7Rewards® and Speedy Rewards® members who shop participating products like Slurpee® drink, Big Gulp®, Big Bite® and Red Bull® – either in-store or via 7NOW® Delivery – will be entered to win a pair of limited-edition sneakers designed by The Shoe Surgeon. Two lucky grand prize winners will have the opportunity to collaborate with The Shoe Surgeon to design their own pair of custom kicks, and hundreds of winners will receive a pair of limited-edition sneakers designed by The Shoe Surgeon.** Customers can score 7 extra entries by scanning their rewards app.

"I can't wait to team up with these athletes and 7-Eleven to create one-of-a-kind designs that will combine streetwear and football in a way that fans have never seen before," said Dominic 'The Shoe Surgeon' Ciambrone, founder and designer behind SRGN Studios. "Whether you're bidding in the auctions or entering the sweepstakes, everyone has a chance to look fresh this college football season, and I'm inspired to do some of my best work to benefit families in need."

About 7-Eleven, Inc.

7-Eleven, Inc. is the premier name in the U.S. convenience-retailing industry. Based in Irving, Texas, 7-Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 13,000 stores in the U.S. and Canada. In addition to 7-Eleven® stores, 7-Eleven, Inc. operates and franchises Speedway® , Stripes® , Laredo Taco Company® and Raise the Roost® Chicken and Biscuits locations. Known for its iconic brands such as Slurpee®, Big Bite® and Big Gulp®, 7-Eleven has expanded into high-quality sandwiches, salads, side dishes, cut fruit and protein boxes, as well as pizza, chicken wings and mini beef tacos. 7-Eleven offers customers industry-leading private brand products at an outstanding value. Customers can earn and redeem points on various items in stores nationwide through its 7Rewards® and Speedy Rewards® loyalty programs with more than 80 million members, place an order in the 7NOW® delivery app in over 95% of the convenience retailer's footprint, or rely on 7-Eleven for other convenient services. Find out more online at www.7-Eleven.com .

About Children's Miracle Network Hospitals

Children's Miracle Network Hospitals was founded more than 40 years ago with the vision to Change Kids' Health, Change the Future. We've raised over $8.5 billion for 170 children's hospitals by empowering and engaging with local communities and businesses – and we're not done yet. All donations benefit local member hospitals to fund what's needed most, like critical life-saving treatments and healthcare services, innovative research, vital pediatric medical equipment, child life services that put kids' and families' minds at ease during difficult hospital stays, and financial assistance for families who could not otherwise afford these health services.

Together, we can change kids' health. Together, we can change the future. To learn about Children's Miracle Network Hospitals and your local member children's hospital, visit cmnhospitals.org.

About The Shoe Surgeon

Founded by Dominic Ciambrone, The Shoe Surgeon is a Los Angeles-based collective of creatives, built to inspire, further the industry and push the unique and timeless craft of custom shoe making and design. By offering a wide array of custom-tailored solutions – from design and development to integrated marketing and branded experiences – we strive to invigorate our clients at the highest level. Based on our philosophy and dedication to the craft, we don't compromise on materials or time. The products we create are made to last and made to wear.

