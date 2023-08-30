Workday Announces Partner Sponsors and Exhibitors to Celebrate 15th Annual Workday Rising in San Francisco

PLEASANTON, Calif., Aug. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ: WDAY), a leader in enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources , today announced the partner sponsors and exhibitors of its annual customer conference Workday Rising, taking place September 26-29, at the Moscone Center in San Francisco.

Workday Rising will convene some of the world's foremost experts to explore the future of work amid one of the largest technology shifts of all time. The unique experience, made possible by partner sponsors and exhibitors, will include sessions on the transformative benefits of new innovations in generative artificial intelligence. Keynotes and commentary from Workday partners, customers, and experts will offer attendees opportunities to connect and brainstorm on innovations, industry insight, and best practices. A digital experience will give virtual attendees access to hundreds of live streamed and on-demand sessions.

"Workday Rising is an opportunity to celebrate our customers while bringing together some of the brightest minds to have meaningful conversations about how technology is changing the way we work," said Emma Chalwin, chief marketing officer, Workday. "We thank our extended family of sponsoring partners and exhibitors for helping us create what I am sure will be an exceptional experience, and we look forward to welcoming our changemakers back to our home turf to connect, to learn, and to share ideas on how the future works."

Titanium Sponsors: Accenture, Cognizant, Deloitte, KPMG, PwC.

Platinum Sponsors: Alight Solutions, Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS), Beamery, IBM, Kainos, Paradox.

Gold Sponsors: Adobe, ADP, Avaap, CloudPay, CrossVue, ERPA, Experian Employer Services, Guidehouse, HIredScore, Huron , Intecrowd, Invisors, Mercer, OneSource Virtual, Inc., OpenSesame, SkyHive, TopBloc.

Silver Sponsors: Alchemy, Aon, Ascend AP Automation, BetterUp, Blink, BNB - Business Network Builders, DailyPay, DocuSign, Hyland, Impact Advisors, Pagero, Phenom, Ramco Systems, Safeguard Global, Slalom, TMF Group, Unum, Vertex, Inc., Workato, ZKTeco.

Signature Sponsors: Accu-Time Systems, Inc., Achievers, Active Cyber, Armanino, BillingPlatform, Business Software, Inc., Capgemini, dormakaba Workforce Solutions, eduMe, Equus Software, EMD / EnterpriseMarketdesk, First Advantage, GHX, Hexaware Technologies, HireRight, Legion Technologies, Lightcast, Macrospect, Neeyamo Inc, O.C. Tanner, Planet Technology, Radancy, Reliance Matrix, Remy Corporation, Rooster, Sterling, Tesorio, Three Link Solutions, Transact Campus, Trintech, UST, Zuora.

Exhibitors: Accurate Background, Aisera, Allegis Global Solutions, Appcast, Argos Multilingual, Asure, Auditoria.AI, Avalara, Inc., Barcodes, Inc., Broadbean, Capitalize Analytics, CData Software, Checkr, Cisive, CloudRock Partners, CollegeNET, Datapeople, Emissary.ai, eQuest, G-P, Go1, GoodTime, Health Qlix Incorporated, ShiftWizard by HealthStream, Helios Consulting, HireVue, Incorta, HackerRank, Jade Global, JDXpert, Loop Works LLC, LumApps, N2N Services Inc., Nelnet Campus Commerce, NoahFace, Oakland Consulting Group, Inc., Payslip, PTG, QueBIT, Questionmark, Skillcentrix, StarRez, Sun Life, TCP Software, Tecsys, TechWolf, Textio, TouchNet, Training Orchestra, Trusaic, Vidcruiter.

Many Workday Ventures partners are also sponsoring Workday Rising, including: Adept, Aisera, Auditoria.AI, Automation Anywhere, Inc., Beamery, BetterUp, Blink, CaptivateIQ, Clari, eduMe, Expent, Flatfile, Landit, Legion Technologies, Northstar, Noyo, Paradox, Prevedere, Pulsora, Inc., Sana, Securiti, SkyHive, Tesorio, Topia, Vanta, Wellthy, Workato, WorkBoard.

About Workday

Workday is a leading provider of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources , helping customers adapt and thrive in a changing world. Workday applications for financial management, human resources, planning, spend management, and analytics are built with artificial intelligence and machine learning at the core to help organizations around the world embrace the future of work. Workday is used by more than 10,000 organizations around the world and across industries – from medium-sized businesses to more than 50% of the Fortune 500. For more information about Workday, visit workday.com .

