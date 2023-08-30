Oncology Care Partners Joins CancerX to Amplify the Power of Innovation to Fight Cancer

Partnership connects OCP with powerhouses in the cancer care space to help achieve Cancer Moonshot's goals

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Aug. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Oncology Care Partners (OCP), an innovative oncology provider built solely to improve the patient experience through value-based care, today announces its partnership with CancerX—a public-private partnership to boost innovation in the fight against cancer.

OCP advances value-based care in oncology nationwide by enhancing the patient experience.

CancerX was announced by U.S. President Joe Biden and Dr. Jill Biden in February 2023 as part of The White House's reignited national Cancer Moonshot initiative. The public-private partnership is co-hosted by Moffitt Cancer Center and the Digital Medicine Society (DiMe), alongside the Office for the National Coordinator for Health Information Technology (ONC) and Office of the Assistant Secretary for Health (OASH). CancerX is a collaboration of leaders in the oncology and digital health space to set priorities and practices that will help harness the full power of innovation to achieve the goals of the Cancer Moonshot. These goals include expanding access to screenings, understanding/preventing exposures to toxic substances, preventing more cancers before they start, delivering the latest innovations to patients and communities, and supporting and centering patients and caregivers.

"Multi-stakeholder collaboration is critical to harness the potential of digital innovation in the fight against cancer, and we're honored to partner with Oncology Care Partners to achieve the ambitious goals of CancerX," said Smit Patel, associate program director, DiMe. "Through this impressive collaboration, we will establish best practices, build capacity, and demonstrate the impact of innovation on the life of every person on a cancer journey."

As the first and only community-based oncology practice to be part of CancerX, OCP advances value-based care in oncology nationwide by providing high-touch, whole-person care that enhances the patient experience across its medical oncology practices. Accelerating the adoption of value-based care improves the journey to better health and quality of life while reducing unnecessary services and lowering costs—an innovative approach that will be an asset to the CancerX initiative. With esteemed fellow CancerX members, including the American Cancer Society, City of Hope, Oracle and Intel—OCP adds its expertise and voice with other cancer innovation leaders to help realize a future that ends cancer as we know it.

"With cancer care costs skyrocketing, we see an opportunity to help those who are going through the hardest times of their lives with our value-based approach," said Erich Mounce, CEO, OCP. "It's important for us to create world-class practices led by physicians who are committed to our mission and their communities. We believe that our partnership with CancerX will provide us with a larger platform for our value-based care initiative that could then serve as a scalable model and we couldn't be more proud to be a part of this ambitious and achievable mission—especially since it aligns so closely with OCP's own core values."

About Oncology Care Partners

Oncology Care Partners (OCP) is an oncology provider built solely to provide value-based care serving Medicare Advantage patients. OCP's community-based physicians serve every patient with high-touch, whole-person care that includes more time with a doctor, a dedicated advocate, clear and open communication and 24/7 connectivity. OCP was launched by Valtruis , a WCAS company that provides a unique platform to transform healthcare through what is truly value-based care, and partners with New Century Health , a national pioneer in oncology and cardiology care management. OCP's innovative model of care reduces unnecessary services, lowers costs and adds value for patients, doctors and providers. For more information, visit OncologyCarePartners.com.

About CancerX

Visit the CancerX website for more information: https://cancerx.health/ .

