Infinitus Systems taps Google Cloud's generative AI capabilities to streamline provider-payor interactions, simplify resource-intensive operations, and improve response times

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Infinitus Systems, Inc., the AI platform for healthcare communications, today announced it is expanding its use of Google Cloud AI technologies to automate payor-facing medical and pharmacy benefit verifications and prior authorization calls.

Infinitus expands Google Cloud generative AI partnership (PRNewswire)

Infinitus already has saved more than 300,000 hours for providers using Google Cloud AI tools, enabling providers and health plans to increase employee productivity, while generating tens of millions in cost savings. Infinitus today uses a breadth of Google Cloud services, including compute, speech recognition, storage, analytics, and alerting – including using Vertex AI since its inception.

As part of the expanded partnership, Infinitus plans to leverage Vertex AI Workbench to create and manage machine learning models of Infinitus' HIPAA-compliant, SOC2 Type II certified digital assistant. Eva, the Infinitus digital assistant, collects benefit eligibility and prior authorization requirements from payors, including both major medical and pharmacy benefit managers (PBMs). Eva relies on a vast knowledge graph of intelligence across more than 1,000 specialty medications and procedures and the rules of more than 300 payors. By leveraging Vertex AI Workbench and its integration with BigQuery ML Infinitus will be able to scale data labeling and model training of its proprietary healthcare natural language processing (NLP) model.

"The No. 1 opportunity for cost savings in the U.S. healthcare system is automation of benefit eligibility information transfer. In 2022 alone, there were more than 500 million such transactions done manually between providers and health plans. This is not only adding an exorbitant cost to our healthcare services, but also creating unnecessary delays to treatment," said Ankit Jain, Co-Founder and CEO of Infinitus Systems, Inc.

Ultimately, by leveraging Google Cloud, Infinitus has been able to focus its machine learning team on building cutting-edge NLP models for healthcare. With Google Cloud, Infinitus' AI and engineering teams spend less time maintaining infrastructure and instead building accurate, fast, scalable, and affordable AI solutions for healthcare.

"Google Cloud has enabled us to build an enterprise-grade AI solution quicker for our customers. Google Cloud's Vertex AI MLOps tools, combined with infrastructure stability and performance, allows us to maintain high uptime and allows us to serve more patients. Without Google Cloud's services, our engineering infrastructure team would need to be five times its size today and it would take us longer to build the products that save time for healthcare," said Shyam Rajaopalan, Co-Founder and CTO of Infinitus.

Infinitus customers range from independent ambulatory surgery centers and specialty pharmacies, to national payors and pharmaceutical patient access programs. AI-based software provides these organizations with significant advantages over those that outsource the benefit verification process, because it solves for both the need to hire and train staff and for the preponderance of human error present in the benefit verification process.

"Infinitus consistently delivers accurate results, allowing us to focus on providing excellent patient care," said Austin Cheng, CEO of Gramercy Surgery Center. "With Infinitus, we have an ability to successfully scale the benefit verification process without the need to hire additional staff, which has proven especially important during a time when the labor market has been tumultuous."

The Infinitus digital assistant also helps healthcare companies manage fluctuations in necessary benefit verification call volume. While some increases can be forecast – like January's annual re-verification period – not all can. Regardless, healthcare providers of all sizes and types must handle surges in benefit verification calls. Infinitus is able to help healthcare providers navigate these variations without a delay in patient care.

"We were looking for a scalable and reliable technology that allowed us to serve more patients, both during the annual verification period as well as throughout the year," said Jeff Buck, vice president of strategic partnerships on the Biopharma Solutions at AmerisourceBergen, a global pharmaceutical solutions organization. "We wanted a technology that allowed us to deal with these spikes in volume, while also handling the change in coverage that occurs at the beginning of the year. Infinitus has helped us solve for that."

For Infinitus, it was important to work with a partner that understood its mission and its challenges, and could collaborate to help build the future of healthcare. The Google Cloud team has been working closely with the Infinitus team to make sure its latest offerings in gen AI can be used to drive real patient impact.

"We are excited to support Infinitus in their mission to boost efficiency within the healthcare operations with generative AI. Infinitus' product suite has the potential to make healthcare more efficient, effective, and responsive, improving patient outcomes, reducing costs, and improving the overall quality of care," said Aashima Gupta, global director, Global Healthcare Strategy & Solutions at Google Cloud.

Learn more about how companies are leveraging Infinitus Systems, Inc. to improve the patient experience and reduce time requirements for back-office telephone workflows by visiting https://www.infinitus.ai/ or contacting us.

About Infinitus Systems Inc

Infinitus automates B2B conversations for leading healthcare companies. Through a combination of APIs, proprietary NLP models and reinforcement learning, Infinitus automates routine calls between providers, payors, pharmacies and pharmaceutical companies to improve back office workflows. With the Infinitus intelligent digital assistant, customers see a 10% increase in Benefit Verification and Prior Authorization data accuracy often coupled with a 50% ROI over manual approaches. Infinitus supports 3 of the Fortune 10 and 8 of the Fortune 100 healthcare companies. Learn more at https://www.infinitus.ai/

Infinitus Systems, Inc. (PRNewsfoto/Infinitus Systems, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Infinitus Systems, Inc.