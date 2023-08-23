VYIT releases VYIT LIFE for the Apple Watch and Google Play to support personal training online services and program customization

DALLAS, Aug. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- VYIT is a company founded by four women who are transformation -and-wellness coaches that turned to fitness professionally after going through their own remarkable personal transformations–from losing over 100 lbs, overcoming health problems, and becoming bodybuilders. Coaching incorporates flexible methods for healthy living and specializes in different areas, including senior fitness, weight loss, women's fitness, performance training, behavioral change, nutrition, and physique.

VYIT releases VYIT LIFE for the Apple Watch and its online training services and body transformation programs.

Due to growing online generic exercise training programs, individuals are challenged to follow the right program and achieve results. VYIT releases VYIT LIFE, an online training and mobile apps platform, and its first fitness wearable app for the Apple watch to support and customize virtual personal training service offerings. The apps connect with Apple Health, and other fitness devices and apps, including Garmin, Fitbit, and MyFitnessPal.



For healthy living, the beginner or ultimate body transformation, VYIT offers a variety of shop bundles, including personal 1-1 dynamic training and 6-week training and nutrition programs. "Everyone's definition of being fit is different. Our products are designed for people who want to live a productive life and not be inhibited by health issues.. and for the up and coming or experienced athlete" says Christine Scott, VYIT's CFO/COO, co-founder, and coach.



Over the last year, VYIT designed two progressive training series of five 6-week training programs that are thematic focused on a training style and nutrition principles to take the individual from the beginning of their health and fitness journey to transformation–be it in weight loss, wellness living, body shaping, improved health or getting ready for next athletic journey. Available through the VYIT shop , the self-paced programs are for the beginner or the experienced athlete and can be started any time or at any point during the series. The shop offers multiple categorical programs from weight loss, mobility improvement to strength training or building muscle and more.



Inspired by personal transformations and rising problems in healthcare systems today, such as rising insurance costs, the opioid epidemic, and post-pandemic repercussions, VYIT's emerging SmartFit system will include more mobile apps, artificial intelligence (AI), and the human coach. Technology is second to what matters most: improving quality of life. "Investing in retirement should also include investing in personal health and wellness" , says Nelly Periera, VYIT's COSM, co-founder, coach, and first-in-class bodybuilding competitor.

For additional information, contact:

support@vyit.life

VYIT’s mission is to empower and support others to long-term healthy living through data-driven programming based on diet, experience, data, exercise programming, and evidence-based artifacts.VYIT embraces flexibility, data, and learning because the triad creates the optimal sweet spot to achieve the right approach to accomplish any goal and long-life living. (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE VYIT LLC