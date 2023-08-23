Trella Health Makes the Inc. 5000 Annual List of Fastest-Growing Private Companies in America for the Second Consecutive Year

With Three-Year Revenue Growth of 253%, Trella was Ranked in the Top 35% Among America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies.

NEW YORK, Aug. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Inc. revealed today that Trella Health ranks No. 1765 on the 2023 Inc. 5000, its annual list of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The prestigious ranking provides a data-driven look at the most successful companies within the economy's most dynamic segment—its independent, entrepreneurial businesses. Facebook, Chobani, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other household name brands gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

Our journey of innovation is far from over

"Being included in the Inc. 5000 list for the second consecutive year is a validation of Trella Health's relentless pursuit of innovation and the value we bring to the healthcare industry," remarked Scott Tapp, CEO at Trella Health. "Our journey of innovation is far from over as we eagerly look forward to introducing enhanced data and workflow solutions to empower growth for organizations of all sizes."

The Inc. 5000 class of 2023 represents companies that have driven rapid revenue growth while navigating inflationary pressure, the rising costs of capital, and seemingly intractable hiring challenges. Among this year's top 500 companies, the average median three-year revenue growth rate ticked up to an astonishing 2,238 percent. In all, this year's Inc. 5000 companies have added 1,187,266 jobs to the economy over the past three years.

For complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, location, and other criteria, go to www.inc.com/inc5000 . The top 500 companies are featured in the September issue of Inc. magazine, available on newsstands beginning Tuesday, August 23.

"Running a business has only gotten harder since the end of the pandemic," says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. "To make the Inc. 5000 — with the fast growth it requires — is truly an accomplishment. Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that are building our future."

Over the past year, the company has undertaken significant investments aimed at enhancing its datasets, integrating additional insights into its CRM platform, and refining overall product usability. Future efforts include additional investments in increasing its Home Medical Equipment (HME) and Infusion claims data by 2x. The company's steadfast dedication to furnishing the most current and user-friendly data analytics software translates into heightened performance and improved accessibility for healthcare agencies and suppliers of all sizes.

The company's placement on the INC 5000 list underscores its commitment to both growth and innovation. This commitment is evident as the company strives to empower post-acute care, HME, and infusion organizations in their pursuit of strategic growth and enhanced patient outcomes.

About Trella Health

Trella Health's unmatched market intelligence and purpose-built CRM allow post-acute providers and suppliers to drive more effective performance and growth. Trella's solutions allow post-acute, HME, and infusion organizations to identify the highest-potential referral targets, evaluate new market opportunities, and monitor performance metrics. Paired with CRM and EHR integrations, business development teams can better manage referral relationships to advance their organizations with certainty by improving their sales and marketing strategy.

For more information on Trella Health and its post-acute growth solutions, visit www.trellahealth.com, call 678-813-1590, or follow Trella on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

More about Inc. and the Inc. 5000

Methodology

Companies on the 2023 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2019 to 2022. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2019. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2022. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2019 is $100,000; the minimum for 2022 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Growth rates used to determine company rankings were calculated to four decimal places.

About Inc.

Inc. Business Media is the leading multimedia brand for entrepreneurs. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of our community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating our future. Inc.'s award-winning work reaches more than 50 million people across a variety of channels, including events, print, digital, video, podcasts, newsletters, and social media. Its proprietary Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to rank the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The recognition that comes with inclusion on this and other prestigious Inc. lists, such as Female Founders and Power Partners, gives the founders of top businesses the opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. For more information, visit www.inc.com .

For more information on the Inc. 5000 Conference & Gala, slated for October 31 - November 2 in San Antonio, visit http://conference.inc.com/ .

