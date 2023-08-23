Springshare Acquires Patron Point

Acquisition will accelerate the adoption of Patron Point software as the go-to marketing automation platform for libraries.

MIAMI, Aug. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Springshare, a library-centric SaaS vendor with 7,500+ library customers in 106 countries, today announced the acquisition of Patron Point, a leading marketing automation and engagement solution for public libraries.

Library vendor Springshare announces the acquisition of Patron Point, a leading marketing solution for public libraries. (PRNewswire)

Library vendor Springshare announces the acquisition of Patron Point, a leading marketing solution for public libraries.

This acquisition brings together two forward-thinking organizations and teams, fully dedicated to helping libraries delight their users and engage with the communities they serve. Springshare will invest significant resources to enhance the Patron Point platform and expand the Patron Point staff to help the company continue excelling and impressing their customers.

"We are thrilled to welcome the Patron Point team to Springshare," said Slaven Zivkovic, the Founder & CEO of Springshare. Mr. Zivkovic continued, "As we began a product partnership conversation, it quickly became obvious to both parties that we share so much in common – the vision for helping libraries engage and inform their users, the total commitment to the success of our libraries, and the customer-comes-first approach to running the business. By joining forces we'll be able to do so much more to help our libraries succeed."

Ian Downie, Founder and CEO of Patron Point, added, "Since our launch in 2019, we have grown an incredible team who have created and delivered a market-leading service for our rapidly-expanding customer base around the world. I am excited to continue our journey as part of Springshare, a dynamic and growing library software vendor who shares our values and culture. I am convinced that together, we can continue to raise the bar in library marketing and expand on our ability to develop and maintain the solutions our customers need today and into the future."

Patron Point will become an independent brand within Springshare's corporate umbrella. All Patron Point staff will remain at their positions and the company will continue to be led by its current management team. Springshare will provide assistance and resources to grow Patron Point to become the go-to marketing automation platform for libraries of all types and sizes.

Patron Point libraries will maintain uninterrupted use of the Patron Point software. In the coming months the Patron Point software will be enhanced with new functionality and tight integration with category-leading Springhare software modules, including event calendars & attendee management, library of things lending, space & room bookings, virtual reference with 24/7 coverage, surveys, data analytics, and more. These enhancements and integrations will make Patron Point an even more compelling and feature-rich marketing automation and engagement platform.

Current Springshare customers will maintain uninterrupted use of their Springshare software, serviced by the existing Springshare staff. Both companies are also excited about adapting Patron Point's marketing automation software for use by Springshare's academic, special, and K-12 library customers.

More details about this acquisition and the potential impact on customers and libraries are available as FAQs on the Springshare website: https://springshare.com/pp-faq.html.

About Springshare

Springshare helps libraries delight users by enhancing the library's online presence and offering tools to increase the usage of library resources and services. Springshare's SaaS suite is used by over 7,500 libraries in 106 countries around the world. To learn more about Springshare's librarian-first software for a digital-first world, visit http://springshare.com/ .

About Patron Point

Patron Point is the first of its kind patron relationship management system built specifically for public libraries and helps them attract, onboard, inform, engage and retain library customers through targeted marketing and automated engagement. Libraries can benefit immediately from a foundation of Proven Programs™ or create their own workflows that are customized to their unique user communities and needs. More information on Patron Point can be found at https://patronpoint.com.

Contact:

Talia Richards

Springshare Director of Marketing

talia@springshare.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Springshare