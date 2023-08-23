HEAVEN HILL ENTERS INTO PARTNERSHIP WITH WES BRANDS

America's Leading Family-Owned Spirits Company Teams with Spirits Incubator WES Brands for Upcoming Category Innovation

DALLAS, Aug. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- WES Brands announces an exciting new partnership with Kentucky-based Heaven Hill Brands in connection with a soon-to-be-announced spirits innovation. As the largest family-owned and led spirits company in America, Heaven Hill takes great pride in its legacy and is a natural choice for this collaboration. WES Brands, quickly becoming known for building and accelerating brands, will lead this partnership and officially release details on the newest addition to their portfolio later this summer.

"We're anticipating strong excitement from the spirits community for this unprecedented release," said Shelly Stein, Chairman of the Advisory Board of WES Brands, and former President of Southern Glazer's Wine & Spirits. "We couldn't be prouder to work with Heaven Hill on this, knowing their reputation and history in the Whiskey category."

Heaven Hill Co-President, Kate Latts expressed her enthusiasm, stating, "We are excited to partner with WES Brands on their latest project. Knowing of their past wins as a leading spirits incubator, we are more than confident that consumers will share our excitement when this partnership is officially revealed."

The result of this collaboration will be officially unveiled later this summer with a much-anticipated announcement, inviting enthusiasts and connoisseurs alike to taste and enjoy this innovative spirit.

Founded in 2021, WES Brands develops innovative brands in the beverage alcohol category. The entrepreneurial and employee-owned company's portfolio currently includes Flecha Azul Tequila and BSB Flavored Whiskey, with exciting new innovations to come.

Since its founding, Heaven Hill has sought to responsibly enhance the enjoyment of life for its consumers. Heaven Hill's portfolio includes the world's second-largest selling Bourbon, Evan Williams Bourbon alongside dynamic brands including Elijah Craig, Deep Eddy Vodka, Lunazul Tequila, plus the diverse Samson & Surrey portfolio consisting of Widow Jane Bourbon Whiskey, Tequila Ocho, Mezcal Vago and Bluecoat American Dry Gin.

Visit www.wesbrandsllc.com to stay updated on the new release from WES Brands and Heaven Hill. Follow WES Brands at @wes.brands and Heaven Hill at www.heavenhill.com for more information.

Founded in 2021, WES Brands develops, markets, and sells innovative brands in the beverage alcohol category. The entrepreneurial and employee-owned company pairs high-potential brands in expanding categories with brand partners to drive awareness. The portfolio currently includes Flecha Azul Tequila and BSB Flavored Whiskey, with new innovations to come. Do you think you have what it takes to join the team? Learn more at www.WESBrandsLLC.com .

Founded in 1935, Bardstown, KY-based Heaven Hill Brands ( www.heavenhill.com ) is the nation's largest independent, family-owned and led spirits producer and marketer and the world's second-largest holder of Kentucky Bourbon. Heaven Hill Brands has grown beyond its traditional roots as a Bourbon distiller to become the country's fifth largest overall distilled spirits producer and marketer with a diversified portfolio of brands that includes Evan Williams, Elijah Craig, Larceny, and Henry McKenna Bourbons; Rittenhouse Rye Whisky; Deep Eddy Vodka; Admiral Nelson's Rum; Black Velvet Canadian Whisky; Lunazul Tequila; HPNOTIQ Liqueur; Carolans Irish Cream Liqueur, plus the newly-acquired Samson & Surrey portfolio.

