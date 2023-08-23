Bit Fry Game Studios and Immutable Games Unveil Infinite Victory Playable Demo at Gamescom

Alongside Infinite Victory, Gamescom attendees will be able to get their hands on other playable demos of highly anticipated Immutable-based web3 titles such as Shardbound and Battle Derby, as well as watch a live-streamed MetalCore tournament

COLOGNE, Germany, Aug. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Immutable , the leading web3 gaming platform, today announces the first playable demo of the highly anticipated futuristic sports game Infinite Victory , developed by Bit Fry Studios — a gaming studio founded by Ben Freidlin and run by former VP at Take-Two Interactive Chris Mate and Todd Zeile, former Major League Baseball (MLB) player. Infinite Victory will be showcased and available to test play at Gamescom 2023 between August 24-26, which will see nearly 300,000 in-person gaming enthusiasts in attendance and over 130 million internet viewers watching from home.

Announced at GDC earlier this year, Infinite Victory brings the thrill of 3v3 street basketball to life with a twist. It's not just about basketball; it's a fusion of five different sports — basketball, baseball, hockey, football (soccer), and American Football — all wrapped up in a 3v3 basketball format.

Akin to Rocket League but with a basketball spin, Infinite Victory's gameplay is unique and innovative, offering strategic depth and intense action. Players can execute special dunks and shots that reflect the original sports of their characters, adding an extra layer of excitement and skill to the matches. In the realm of pop culture, playing Infinite Victory is reminiscent of stepping into a futuristic pickup game in the iconic movie "Space Jam." It's a high-energy, adrenaline-fueled sports gaming experience that's truly one of a kind.

Infinite Victory is developed by Bit Fry Studios, an independent developer and publisher of video games run by former VP at Take-Two Interactive Chris Mate and Todd Zeile, an ex-MLB player with an illustrious 16-season career — playing for 11 MLB teams and retiring from the New York Mets before his pivot into the entertainment industry.

While only Gamescom attendees will have a chance to get their hands on the first-playable demo, pre-registration for Infinite Victory's Alpha playtest , coming this fall, is now live.

Alongside Infinite Victory, Gamescom attendees will get the chance to explore and test play Immutable Games' other flagship titles, including the next-generation collectible strategy game, Shardbound, developed by former Riot Games and Rockstar developers at Bazooka Tango; Studio369's highly anticipated mech-fighting multiplayer shooter game MetalCore; and high-octane racing game Battle Derby from Triple O Games — a newly announced Immutable ecosystem partner.

Shardbound will debut a new game demo build at Gamescom, exclusive for the event, as they gear up for their Alpha playtest launch on September 7. With a growing community that has more than tripled since Shardbound's revival was announced at GDC, players have been eagerly waiting for their first chance to get their hands on the game. Gamescom attendees will not only have a chance to play the exclusive Shardbound Gamescom build, a limited number of spots will be reserved for Gamescom players that will grant guaranteed access to the limited 1,000-player Alpha playtest.

Gamescom 2023 will also feature a live-streamed MetalCore tournament hosted by Owned.gg where community members and influencers will battle for over $5,000 USD worth in prizes including legendary mech NFTs for winners. Gamescom attendees who want to join the action will be able to scan a QR code to sign-up for the MetalCore Early Access list via Epic Games Store (EGS). Those who receive an EGS Key will be granted access to the MetalCore Closed Beta playtest, currently scheduled to launch on September 15, and also be grandfathered into the game's Open Beta once Immutable zkEVM MainNet launches later this year.

Lastly, rounding out Immutable's game demos at Gamescom 2023, Battle Derby is a high-octane racing title offering an array of game modes created by Triple O Games that combines the thrill of arcade driving with strategic challenges. Triple O Games is led by CEO Isidro Quintana and CTO Ricardo Varela, who worked with Disney, Warner, Marvel, DCM Mattel, and Activision.

Justin Hulog, Chief Studio Officer at Immutable Games, said: "We're eager to finally take the wrapper off some of the amazing games our partners have been developing with Immutable. We are thrilled to provide a glimpse into the exciting future of gaming that awaits players."

"These titles are the perfect example of web3 gaming's evolution and its journey toward mass adoption, implementing some of the best features web3 can offer, including full digital ownership and player-first ecosystems," Hulog added.

Last year's Gamescom hosted 265,000 in-person attendees from over 100 countries worldwide, while over 130 million watched a livestream of the event from home. This year, even more people are expected to attend the event, while livestream numbers are likely to increase.

Gamescom 2023 will be held in Cologne, Germany, between August 23 - 27. Be sure to visit Immutable outside the Koelnmesse Congress Center only between August 24 and 26!

About Immutable

Immutable is a global leader in gaming on a mission to bring digital ownership to every player by making it safe and easy to build great web3 games.

The Immutable gaming platform makes it easy for game studios and independent developers to safely and confidently build and launch successful games on Ethereum. The product suite includes pre-built solutions, optimised for usability, that help developers get to market faster without sacrificing security or player experience. Builders get personalised web3 guidance, live support for their communities, and access to the largest ecosystem in gaming.

Immutable was the first gaming platform to deliver a zero-knowledge (zk) scaling solution to the Ethereum community and provides developers with multiple zk-based scaling options, including Immutable X, a rollup based on StarkWare technology, and Immutable zkEVM, powered by Polygon.

Immutable's in-house gaming capabilities means they know how to build great games first-hand through Immutable Games, a global leader in web3 game development and publishing. Backed by a world-class team who have proven track records of bringing games to millions of players, Immutable Games has pioneered the world's first blockbuster NFT trading-card game Gods Unchained and is currently building the highly anticipated mobile RPG Guild of Guardians.

For more information, please visit: https://www.immutable.com/

About Bazooka Tango

Bazooka Tango is raising the bar for blockchain gaming. With a portfolio of interoperable, AAA games, we are building the metaverse for 100M core gamers.

Combining deep publishing expertise with the creative muscle behind the breakthrough mobile esport Vainglory, we have decades of experience building and scaling hit games across PC, mobile and console. With multiple titles set for release across key core-gaming genres, our network of games will shape the future of competitive play. Our upcoming title, Shardbound, launches worldwide this year. Pre-register today at www.shardbound.com .

About Bit Fry Game Studios

Bit Fry Game Studios, Inc., an independent multi-platform developer and publisher of sports video games, is composed of gaming, as well as entertainment and sports veterans, and is the first studio to combine licenses from all player unions as well as four leagues into a single gaming franchise, Ultimate Rivals, including groundbreaking licenses from the NHL, NHL Players' Association (NHLPA), NBA, National Basketball Players Association (NBPA), MLB, MLB Players Association (MLBPA), NFLPA, Women's National Basketball Players Association (WNBPA), USWNTPA, as well as Wayne Gretzky. Bit Fry's upcoming title Infinite Victory™ is an arcade-style basketball game that promises the studio's signature of crossover athletes from all sports inside an explosive action-packed multiplayer basketball game. Pre-register for Beta at www.infinitevictory.com

About Studio 369

Studio 369 is a team of UNREAL technology experts that focus on PC, console and mobile platforms, with a core skill set in Multiplayer Games. Members have previously worked at Activision, Epic Games, Paramount Picture, Skybound, and Sony, and have founded and operated their own studios, contributing to hit titles such as Fortnite, H1Z1, The Walking Dead, Star Trek, Gears of War 3, and more. The team is currently at work on the online action game MetalCore and several unannounced AAA multiplatform titles. Look for more Studio 369 info at www.369.fun

About Triple O Games

Triple O Games is an innovative game development company committed to crafting immersive and innovative gaming experiences. With a team of industry veterans from renowned studios, including Ubisoft, Disney, and Sony, Triple O Games brings a wealth of expertise to the creation of captivating gameplay. At the heart of Triple O Games' portfolio is Battle Derby, a free-to-play mobile game that blends the excitement of frenetic car combat with the cutting-edge features of Web3 technology. Battle Derby aims to bridge the gap between Web3 and Web2 gamers, offering both traditional gameplay and opportunities to earn rewards through blockchain-powered mechanisms. With a dedication to delivering fun, engagement, and a touch of revolution to the gaming landscape, Triple O Games is pioneering the future of interactive entertainment

