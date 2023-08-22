Opus IVS Introduces Innovative In-Person Live Training Events to Enhance Automotive Technicians' Expertise

Cutting-edge J2534 training series to be held in multiple locations across United States



DETROIT, Aug. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Opus IVS, a leading provider of Intelligent Vehicle Support solutions, is excited to announce its upcoming series of live training events aimed at equipping automotive technicians with the skills and knowledge needed to excel in the rapidly evolving automotive repair landscape. These comprehensive training sessions are designed to enhance technicians' capabilities, reduce repair time, and increase billable hours.

(PRNewsfoto/Opus IVS) (PRNewswire)

The Opus IVS training events will take place in three prime locations across the United States:

Huntington Beach, California : Saturday, October 14, 2023 Dexter, Michigan : Saturday, October 21, 2023 Commack , New York : Saturday, November 18, 2023

Each training class is scheduled from 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM in its respective timezone, offering participants a full day of immersive learning. The cost to attend the training session is $195, making it an affordable investment for technicians seeking to elevate their expertise.

Participants will have the unique opportunity to learn directly from OEM Dealer Master Technicians who possess a wealth of experience and insights. The training will cover key aspects such as utilizing the J2534 tool and harnessing its potential to perform diagnostic and programming functions across a range of vehicle lines. Attendees can expect to gain proficiency in working with vehicle brands including Ford, GM, FCA, Volkswagen, Audi, Toyota, Lexus, Honda, and Acura.

"Opus IVS is dedicated to empowering automotive technicians with the skills and tools necessary to conquer complex repair challenges effectively and efficiently," said Kevin FitzPatrick, Senior VP and Head of Training at Opus IVS. "Our training events are carefully crafted to provide practical insights and hands-on experience, enabling technicians to save time, increase billable hours, and enhance their diagnostic and programming capabilities."

By participating in these training events, technicians can expect to achieve the following outcomes:

Significantly reduce repair time and increase billable hours

Elevate their technical proficiency and problem-solving skills

Minimize the need for subletting repair tasks

Opus IVS is committed to revolutionizing the way automotive technicians approach repairs, ensuring that they are equipped with the latest technologies and methodologies to provide exceptional service to their customers.

For registration and additional information about the Opus IVS training series, please visit https://masterclasslive.pro and select the desired location.

Opus IVS is the Intelligent Vehicle Support division of Opus Group, formed through the merging of industry-leading companies DrewTech, Autologic, Farsight, BlueLink and AutoEnginuity to develop innovative automotive solutions for more than 55,000 repair shops and dealerships worldwide, giving them the confidence to get the most complex vehicles back on the road safely and efficiently. Opus IVS develops industry-leading OEM endorsed diagnostic technology with over 60 patents pending related to remote flash programming, pre- and post-repair scanning, remote technical support, ADAS calibrations and vehicle network technology. The Opus IVS remote technical support connects the shop with 100+ brand-specific Dealer Master Technicians to help interpret trouble codes, review OEM service procedures and provide diagnostic assistance directly through the tool. Opus IVS is a division of Opus Group, which has over 2,800 employees, 35 offices globally and connects to 35M vehicles per year for OBD testing.

To Learn More:

Registration link: masterclasslive.pro

Website link: opusivs.com

Phone: (877) 945-6442

E-mail: sales@opusivs.com

For More Information, Press Only:

Jim Fish

(248) 480-6996

jim.fish@opusivs.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Opus IVS