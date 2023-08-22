Malwarebytes Announces EDR Extra Strength, Setting the New Standard for Endpoint Protection

The new offering builds on Malwarebytes' decades of experience detecting and stopping the most advanced threats, delivered with simple, step-by-step guidance for alert remediation

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Aug. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Malwarebytes, a global leader in real-time cyber protection, is revolutionizing endpoint protection for IT constrained businesses with EDR Extra Strength, a new solution that combines the company's deep historical threat intelligence knowledge with endpoint detection and response (EDR) and AI-driven tools for attack surface reduction and accelerated response.

Good enough has proven not enough to protect organizations from today's threat landscape

Even with standard endpoint security deployments, successful attacks are rampant — 83% of organizations have had more than one data breach1 and 71% of organizations were impacted by ransomware last year. EDR Extra Strength goes beyond traditional detection and response solutions by combining Malwarebytes' extensive remediation expertise with simple steps anyone can follow to remediate a threat.

Malwarebytes thrives on tackling the most difficult security challenges. Born out of remediation, the company is laser focused on finding and eliminating today's most difficult threats – including the ones that others miss – to best protect customers.

EDR Extra Strength is available as part of Malwarebytes for Business Advanced

For one price, customers receive:

Vulnerability Assessment to identify known vulnerabilities

Patch Management to automate the remediation of top-level vulnerabilities

Endpoint Detection and Response (including Endpoint Protection)

Alert prioritization which filters, prioritizes and categorizes alerts

Step-by-step guidance for addressing and resolving critical issues

"Good enough has proven not enough to protect organizations from today's threat landscape which has become so complex that the majority of alerts generated by traditional EDR solutions are ignored," said Marcin Kleczynski, co-founder and CEO, Malwarebytes. "We're revolutionizing the EDR field for IT-constrained businesses by combining our remediation roots that focus on all of today's sophisticated threats – fileless attacks, zero days and ransomware – with AI-driven tools to reduce an organization's attack surface while guiding and accelerating response."

Benefits include:

Attack Surface Reduction: Neutralizes vulnerability risks by identifying weaknesses and deploying the latest patches to harden applications and operating systems.

AI-powered Prevention: Uses several AI-powered engines to immediately stop threats at every stage of the attack life cycle.

Alert Prioritization and Streamlined Guidance: Uses threat intelligence to enrich data and identify critical alerts that require immediate attention. Notifies customers with guidance for easy remediation.

One Agent and One Console : Easy to deploy in minutes for fast protection or to add additional security modules or services, all managed via a single pane of glass.

Auto-remediation: Malwarebytes' proprietary Linking Engine technology detects and removes dynamic and related artifacts, changes and process alterations to ensure thorough eradication of malware (and ransomware) to prevent reinfection.

"In assessing EDR, organizations must avoid the trap of only focusing on detection," said Michael Suby, Research Vice President, Security & Trust, IDC. "While detection is critical, it is incomplete unless there is an equally reliable response mechanism that interrupts active threats, fully unwinds the changes threat actors made, and plugs the gaps in security posture and cyber defenses to better deflect future attacks. This new and balanced detection-and-response offering from Malwarebytes will assist under-resourced organizations in realizing a positive return on their EDR investment."

Real users on G2 awarded Malwarebytes EDR with badges for the Best Support, Easiest Doing Business With, Easiest Admin, Easiest to Use, Most Implementable and Easiest Set Up. As Justin N. shared, "The Nebula console is one of the most user-friendly interfaces we've come across. We can't recommend it enough." David G. continued, "I love that Malwarebytes is easy to install, update and manage."

To learn more, visit the EDR Extra Strength landing page: www.malwarebytes.com/business/edr-extra-strength.

To read more about the latest threats and cyber protection strategies, visit our newsroom, or follow us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, TikTok, and Twitter.

About Malwarebytes

Malwarebytes believes that when people and organizations are free from threats, they are free to thrive. Founded in 2008, Malwarebytes CEO Marcin Kleczynski had one mission: to rid the world of malware. Today, Malwarebytes' award-winning endpoint protection, privacy and threat prevention solutions along with a world-class team of threat researchers protect millions of individuals and thousands of businesses across the globe daily. Malwarebytes solutions are consistently recognized by independent tests including MITRE Engenuity, MRG Effitas, AVLAB and AV-TEST (consumer and business). Customers award Malwarebytes for being the most implementable and most usable endpoint protection product with the best results on G2 and Gartner Peer Insights. The company is headquartered in California with offices in Europe and Asia. For more information and career opportunities, visit https://www.malwarebytes.com.

